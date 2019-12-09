Your daily horoscope: December 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will be of benefit to you over the coming 12 months, not only in your career and in doing business but in relationships of a more personal nature. Don’t be afraid to let others know what you are feeling – they will appreciate it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A part of your mind already has the answers you need and if you stop your internal chatter for an hour or two today those answers will come through loud and clear. Don’t listen to the so-called “experts”, listen to what you already know deep inside.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you see or hear today will prompt you to face up to a fear you have tried to forget about for quite some time. Once you have admitted to yourself that it worries you it will be easier to seek advice and assistance from other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mercury, your ruler, moves into your opposite sign today you should find it easier to talk to people on a one-to-one level. Don’t just talk to those you get along with, try talking to those who annoy you too – they also have stories to tell.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You desperately need to find ways to reduce your workload and what happens today will give you some ideas. But an idea on its own is not enough – you have to take that idea and make it work for you, without adding to your workload of course!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is something about you at the moment that other people find irresistible. Everyone wants to know you. Everyone wants to be your friend. It’s nice to be popular but don’t let it inflate your ego too much. You’re still human like the rest of us.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If your instincts tell you that someone is not to be trusted then you must act on that inner information. You may want to believe that they would never betray you but you cannot afford to take the chance – and will probably regret it if you do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your head may be full of great ideas but what are you going to do with them all? You need to recognize that most of those ideas will never come to anything, but that one or two of them could change the world. Think quality rather than quantity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You make your own luck in life. Yes, of course, some people are born into more comfortable circumstances than others but you still have the power to change things in almost any way you desire. Identify the “you” you really want to be, and then become it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As mind planet Mercury moves into your sign today good ideas will come at you from every direction. Give yourself permission to explore any and all possibilities that come to mind, even the ones that some people say should not be allowed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have a knack for noticing things that most other people are completely unaware of, and that talent will come in useful today. At the very least you will see the danger in a situation that looks harmless – enabling you to keep yourself at a safe distance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury’s change of signs today will inspire you to think “outside the box” and come up with answers to questions that most people prefer to avoid. Your insights, and your ingenuity in applying them, will rightly make you look like some kind of genius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are so many variables in your world at the moment that it simply isn’t possible to make the kind of predictions you can trust. If others demand to know what you think is going on just tell them you are as much in the dark as they are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com