Your daily horoscope: February 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you will accomplish more in the long-term if you react to life rather than try to make things happen yourself. Events move so fast nowadays that trying to control them is all but impossible. But you can profit from them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your social standing and your professional reputation are very important to you and if you are not yet the star on the work front you very soon will be. But remember, success is not just about quantity but about quality too. Be a star with a purpose.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter what certain people may say to the contrary you have every right to follow your dream and be who you are. As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you don’t change your ways easily – and for other people you don’t change at all.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A business offer of some kind may be attractive but the planets warn if you get involved you will have to live it and breathe it 24 hours a day – anything less will see your efforts fall short. Are you prepared to do that? Give it some serious thought.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, other people are trying to dictate to you now, but maybe that’s for the best. Let partners and loved ones and work colleagues make decisions for you over the next few days, so you can devote your time and energy to more enjoyable things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Is a routine of some kind holding you up or holding you back? According to the planets it is more likely to be the latter, so start looking round for better ways to bring order to your everyday affairs. You can change your ways, if you really want to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Major challenges don’t worry you in the slightest, but little things tend to get you down. With that fact in mind promise yourself now that you won’t get upset if something of a minor nature goes wrong today. It simply doesn’t matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Listen carefully to what a friend has to tell you because even though their words may sound a bit jumbled they have important information to impart. What you learn over the next 24 hours could be of great use to you throughout the rest of the year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

How can you make better use of the talents you were born with and the skills you have developed over the years? The more you think about that now the more you will notice new openings and opportunities over the weeks and months to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The decisions you take over the next few days will have a big impact on your financial and professional situation later in the year, so clear your mind of irrelevant thoughts and be ruthlessly rational when deciding what to do next. Leave no room for sentiment.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

All things are possible if you want them enough, and with Jupiter and Saturn moving through your sign you have it in your power to reorder your world in any way you see fit. Remember though, just because you can change things does not mean you have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is no time to be cautious. This is no time to hang back from doing things you know could change your life for the better. The sun in your sign demands that you have faith in yourself and your destiny. Never doubt you are on the right path.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can only do so much on your own and if you want to do something special with your life then you will need to join forces with people who share your dreams. Where can you find these people? They are all around you, so open your eyes!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com