HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how focused you may be on making a name for yourself professionally over the coming year you must also make time for your loved ones. They are the bedrock on which your future success will be built, so make sure they always come first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to blame yourself for something that was clearly not your fault. You may hold yourself to a higher standard of behaviour than most people but you don’t have to take their failures on your shoulders as well. The blame lies elsewhere.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in the career area of your chart tends to make you more assertive on the work front, and that’s a good thing, but don’t start thinking you can flout the rules and do as you please. Remember, there is always someone with more power than you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

For some strange reason you have this feeling of impending doom and it is wholly irrational. The good news is that what happens today will make it clear that, far from the world going down the tubes, it’s actually soaring higher than ever before.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The danger today is that you will deceive yourself into thinking that you are so much smarter than other people that you can go your own way and do your own thing without any kind of comeback. You’re good, but you’re not that good!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone you work alongside acts dishonestly over the next 24 hours you must make it clear to them that you want no part of it. If they refuse to change then you will have no option but to take your business elsewhere. Standards matter, always.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to admit today, if only to yourself, that you have bitten off more than you can chew. Then you need to find ways to relinquish some of your duties so you can do a better job with what remains. Quantity is the enemy of quality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

So many things are going well for you now but this beneficial situation won’t last forever, so make the most of the opportunities that come your way and aim to be the best at what you do, especially on the work front. Not just good – the best!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever it is you seem to have lost in recent weeks you will get back in different ways over the next few days. There is no need to try to hold on to what is slipping from your grasp. The universe will replace it with something 10 times better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Steer clear of arguments that have nothing to do with you today, even if you think you know how to resolve them. The planets warn this is probably one of those occasions when other people quite enjoy working themselves up over petty disputes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your big heart will encourage you to be generous today but before you put your hand in your pocket do your homework and make sure those you are about to assist truly deserve it. Some people, sadly, are quite happy to live on charity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

While the sun is moving through your sign there is no reason why you should be hesitant or suspicious. If there is something you are minded to do today, something you know not everyone will approve of, do it anyway and ignore the consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You probably don’t feel much like socializing at the moment and that’s not a bad thing. Spend time with your thoughts over the next 24 hours and meditate on what you want to do with your life in the weeks, months and years to come.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com