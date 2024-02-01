Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you prefer to move into the future along the same grooves that worked well for you in the past but that must now change. A new era is dawning, so do whatever it takes to stay at the cutting edge.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Suddenly life seems a lot more exciting, even though nothing much has actually changed. The sun in the friendship area of your chart brings out the positive side of your nature and encourages you to have fun with lots of new and exciting people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your feelings are probably quite intense at the moment but that’s no bad thing. You are going to have to deal with some major developments, especially on the work front, over the next few days, so it’s good that you are emotionally prepared.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Focus only on things that make you happy today. Anyone who tries to spoil your mood must be told in no uncertain fashion to make themselves scarce, because you don’t have time for people who never seem to stop moaning and complaining.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn if you spend too much money now you will regret it later on when the cash runs out and you still have financial commitments to keep. If you really can’t stop yourself splashing out you may need to take on a second job.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t make too many hard and fast plans today because almost certainly they will have to be changed either over the weekend or early next week. Also, don’t set yourself the kind of targets you know from experience will be difficult to reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why do you see almost all new information coming your way in a negative light? Whatever the reason you need to snap out of it because if you think that way you will encourage the universe to give you what you expect. Be positive Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to begin a new artistic endeavour but how much of your precious time and energy is it going to eat up? There is only so much you can do in every 24 hours, so get your priorities right – and don’t risk exhausting yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be as driven and as determined to reach the top as you have ever been but someone you have strong emotional feelings for wants more attention and if you are smart you will give it to them. Man does not live by professional success alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence may be sky-high at the moment but don’t get carried away and start thinking you can do no wrong. Whatever situation you find yourself in today you must play by the rules. If you don’t, the rules could give you a nasty bite.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you lose your sense of perspective today you could easily get worked up about an issue that most other times would not concern you in the slightest. Yes, the world can at times be unfair, but trust that everything will work out for the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The momentum you have built up over the past 10 days or so will keep you moving in the right direction, even though your rivals will do their utmost to divert you away from your goals. They’ll look silly when you roll right over them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not want to let your colleagues down but if you are asked to take on new tasks and responsibilities today you must say “no”. You are working at your physical, mental and emotional limits as it is, so don’t do more and risk a collapse.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com