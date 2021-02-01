 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: February 1

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will encourage you to aim high over the coming 12 months. However, you will need to be careful when dealing with people who get angry and upset more easily than you. You don’t need to confront them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t try too hard when trying to convince people that your ideas are best. Maybe they are but no one likes to be lectured, so try having a genuine conversation with colleagues and friends. Who knows, you might even learn something about yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What seems like a setback today will turn out to be a blessing in disguise later on, so there is no need to make wholesale changes. Everything will come right in the end and so long as you keep that fact in mind you’ll find reasons to smile.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will face some pretty tough obstacles over the next few days, but if you dig deep and trust yourself enough to act quickly and decisively they won’t be obstacles for long. Keep pushing ahead on all levels and you’ll soon get the breakthrough you need.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want to change a number of things in your life but feel frustrated because your options are limited. The most important thing over the coming week is that you maintain a positive mental attitude, because it’s your mind that can reach out and change things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want something badly enough today you will find a way to get it but you may have to use up an awful lot of energy, both physical and mental. Is it worth the effort? Only you can answer that question but the planets suggest it probably isn’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are two ways you can get what you desire: you can go after it on your own and keep the rewards of success all to yourself, or you can get other people involved and share the spoils with them. There’s plenty of good things to go around.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your mind on your No. 1 goal and don’t let yourself be distracted by trivial people and their trivial concerns. If you need assistance then by all means ask for it, but if you can go it alone you should do so – that way you’ll have more success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Misunderstandings can be expensive, so make sure what other people tell you is easy to get your head around. As a general rule of thumb, the more complicated something is the more likely it is to go wrong. Keep both words and actions simple.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s link to Mars today warns you need to start taking life at a more sensible pace. By all means make an effort, both at home and at work, but don’t push yourself so hard and so fast that you risk some kind of breakdown.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Deep down you fear that if you don’t take immediate advantage of every opportunity that comes your way you will lose out to your rivals. It isn’t true. Choose the goal that means the most to you personally and go after it 100 per cent. Forget everything else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who says the wrong thing to you today is going to regret it. You are in one of those moods where you don’t have time for fun and games, not even the serious sort. Don’t worry that you might upset some people – they probably deserve it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can sense that something big is about to happen but you cannot put your finger on what it might be. Don’t worry about it. The more of a surprise it is when it finally occurs the more you will enjoy it. Embrace uncertainty today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

