Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever your age or position in life, a new moon on your birthday heralds a new phase, one in which you can accomplish much in a relatively short space of time. Decide what your No. 1 objective is going to be then go after it with everything you’ve got.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The message of the stars from today’s new moon is clear: Either change with the times or get left behind. The world is moving ahead at such a pace at the moment that it is becoming increasingly hard to keep up – but Aries is built for speed!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not seem overly ambitious but you have your career dreams like everyone else and the current new moon will inspire you to go after them with the sort of energy that all but guarantees success. Go for it Taurus – and you’ll get it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing now, and for the remainder of the week, is that you put little things out of your mind and focus on what really matters. No matter what may be going on in the world at large you are under cosmic protection, so think big.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s new moon will ask questions about your long-term financial situation and you may have to make decision that, in the short-term, could be a bit painful. The fact is you have been spending too much and need to tighten your belt several notches.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A challenge to your authority is likely today but it need not be a traumatic experience. Most likely someone simply wants to be given the freedom to follow their own path rather than have you direct their every move. Is that really asking too much?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The best way to deal with a difficult situation is to take it a step at a time and avoid the temptation to get it sorted in one mad rush. Virgo is a master of details, so focus on the nitty-gritty and don’t worry about the bigger picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets indicate this is a fortunate time for you but that does not mean you can sit back and take things easy. Most of what we call “luck” is in fact the result of our own efforts, so work hard and play hard and enjoy the results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At some stage today you will realize that something that worried you so much in the past is no longer a factor in your thinking. Now you are free to make your plans without fear of taking a wrong turning. Start making them straight away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new moon in one of the most open areas of your chart will inspire you to expand your social network. The simple fact is you can never have too many friends and some of the friends you make over the next few days will become your best buddies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone makes you the proverbial offer you cannot refuse today it may very well be the opportunity you have been waiting for. The new moon indicates it’s not a trick and if you commit yourself 100 per cent the profits could be 100 per cent too!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s new moon in your sign means you must trust your feelings more. As one of the zodiac’s air signs you prefer to put your faith in logic but there are occasions when your instincts are more reliable and this is definitely one of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you don’t feel like socializing today then don’t force yourself. Friends and family members may go out of their way to get you involved in various activities but you are under no obligation to join in. Time spent alone will bring its own rewards.

