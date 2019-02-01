Your daily horoscope: February 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This is going to the kind of year when the decisions you make affect not only you personally but everyone around you both at home and at work. Don’t just think of the consequences of your actions but of the consequences of your thoughts as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are going to get the most out of life you will have to start taking a few more risks and with Mars in your sign that won’t be too hard. Don’t think too deeply about the consequences of what you do, just act and see what happens.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are hoping to get approval for your plans you are going to be disappointed. But why do you need other people’s support in the first place? If your conscience tells you that what you are doing is right that’s all the approval you need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Although some people you have to deal with today may be irrational in their behaviour that does not mean you can react to them in the same way. Your greatest strength is your mind, so use it to stay calm and work out rationally what you need to do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are other people making life difficult for you, or are you making life difficult for yourself? The planets suggest it’s the latter, so stop feeling sorry for yourself, get your act together and get started on what you most need to do. Work is good for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is making it hard for you to make a move to do with a partnership matter, but maybe there’s a good reason for that, maybe it’s not the right time to act. Monday’s new moon will get things moving again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be worried that a friend is about to make a serious mistake but they are in no mood to listen to your advice, so save your breath – and save your energy for when you have to reach down and help them get back on their feet again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Is what you are doing what you choose to be doing, or is it what other people want you to do? Most likely it’s the latter, so seize back control of your life and do only what your inner voice says is right for you personally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing today is that you don’t waste time comparing yourself to other people, especially those above you on the ladder of success. Jealousy is never an attractive trait and today it might even be dangerous for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What seems like a difficult decision to make early in the day will become easier as time goes on, so don’t worry that you might not be able to get your act together, because you will. The fact is you are more decisive than most people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you have not yet reached the goals and objectives you set for yourself a while back – you are still on course to succeed. Remember, schedules and strategies are only guideposts – you also need to be flexible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Changing the past is impossible but changing the future is easy – you just have to do things differently right now. The sun in your sign will point you in the right direction today and over the weekend – and that direction is straight to the top.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you are close to is in need of a dose of reality and you are the one who will give it to them. Which is ironic considering that usually it’s you who gets lost in a dream world. Today though you’ll be logical in the extreme.

