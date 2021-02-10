 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: February 10

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your main task over the coming 12 months is to believe in yourself. That might sound strange to people who only ever see the positive side of your nature but the fact is you have doubts like everyone else. Confront those doubts and find a way past them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You always enjoy it when you find something worth fighting for but with your ruler Mars at odds with mind planet Mercury today you must make sure your fight is with the right people. Better still, why fight at all? Why not work together?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars in your sign is making you a touch reckless at the moment, so think carefully before each and every move and make sure it’s the right move. If you take more risks then, inevitably, you risk making more mistakes. Is it worth it?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are usually very good at reading between the lines but today you could find it difficult to work out what other people are trying to do. That’s because Mercury, your ruler, is still moving retrograde. There’s no rush, so don’t be quick to jump to conclusions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means get tough with someone you feel is not pulling their weight but don’t go too far and accuse them of things they are not responsible for. Maybe you’re part of the problem Cancer – maybe your own mood could be a little more positive?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be at least one and maybe several occasions over the next few days when you have no option but to dance to someone else’s tune. You won’t like it, of course, but you are smart enough to recognize it’s the sensible thing to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t be short of energy today but just because you’ve got it does not mean you have to use it. Save that energy for what happens around the time of tomorrow’s new moon, because that’s when a more forceful response will be needed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your reputation as one of the nice guys of the zodiac will be put to the test today when someone whose personality you find abrasive will demand all sorts of things you don’t want to give. Tell them in no uncertain terms it isn’t going to happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Being a Scorpio you hate to admit that you make mistakes like normal human beings but the fact is you have made a very large error and the whole world can see it. Instead of trying to make excuses, why not just admit it? Would it really hurt?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop worrying what other people might think about your plans and just get on with them. There will always be those who oppose what you want to do – you’ll never escape them – but they can only bother you if you let them bother you. So don’t.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is far too much at stake at the moment, financially and professionally, for you to risk making errors, so get your head together and only do what you know is going to work out for the best. Yes, it limits your options, but that’s no bad thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although retrograde Mercury in your sign warns you cannot necessarily trust your own thoughts, the approaching new moon dares you to do something big and bold and beautiful. Cover all the angles you possibly can, then let rip with your creativity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The upcoming new moon will nudge you into looking back on some of the things you did in the recent past and maybe reassess whether or not they were worthwhile. Every day is a good day to learn from your mistakes but today you can learn more than usual.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

