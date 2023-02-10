Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be bursting with mental energy this year and must be creative in how you use it. Don’t waste time disagreeing with every viewpoint you think is wrong because you won’t change minds that are already fixed. Instead, find ways to make your ideas pay.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must stay focused on what is truly important in your life – your family, your career and your self-respect. It can be all too easy to get sidetracked by lesser goals and objectives, so work only on those issues that are significant to you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some things in life matter and some things in life do not and you can and you must be clear in your mind where the dividing line falls. Be on the lookout for irrational behavior, both in others and in yourself, and don’t let it get a grip.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn that the more desperate you are to make money the more likely it is you will get involved in schemes that will make you poorer rather than richer in the long-term. Nothing is quite what it seems at the moment, so be on your guard.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign will bring to the surface tensions that have been simmering away for quite a while. If it comes to a fight you must not run away from it. Think of it as a test of your strength and commitment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must slow down over the next 24 hours, not just physically but mentally too. It is possible to think too much and if what’s going on in your world gets more confusing the more you reflect on it then clearly you need to give your mind a rest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to build something that lasts, something that others will associate with your name for years to come, then you must get together with like-minded people who can help turn your ideas into realities. Co-operation is not an option, it’s a must.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in Aquarius makes it possible for you to do something big, something that you can be proud of. If you don’t yet have an idea of what that something might be it will come to you in a flash of understanding over the next 24 hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stick to your guns today and don’t let anyone, not even your closest friends, tell you that what you are aiming for cannot be done. That may be true for them but it is not true for you, so ignore their doubts and get on with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart means you must be ruthlessly logical when dealing with matters that could affect your financial security. Wishful thinking is the enemy of success, so banish it from your mind once and for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A powerful Mercury-Pluto link in your sign will give you the mental strength you need to see through to completion a project that some people say is no longer worth the time and effort. You will take great delight in proving them wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more others say you are on the wrong track and need to change your route through life the more inclined you will be to stick with it. You have never been the sort to give in to outside pressure – if anything it makes you even more determined.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be the centre of attention today, not least because your forthright views seem designed to upset people in authority. You may enjoy speaking truth to power but don’t forget they have that power and you do not. Watch your back.

