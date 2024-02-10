Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore that nagging feeling of self-doubt at the back of your mind and act as if you cannot possibly lose over the coming year – and you’ll be a winner all the way. Your thoughts create your reality and what you believe now will be the truth very soon.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With so many things going right for you now there are sure to be moments when you wonder what the catch is, but the planets suggest there are no nasty surprises in your immediate future and you can carry on enjoying life to the full this weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An offer of some kind may sound interesting and you should certainly give it some thought but is this the right time for a change? The planets indicate you would be wise to leave things as they are for now. There could be some even bigger offers up ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know what it is you want out of life and you know you have the skills to get it, so what are you waiting for? Get your act together this weekend and start taking the small steps that, in time, will bring big changes to your lifestyle.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot just ignore a problem and expect it to go away. That applies doubly this weekend to a family or financial issue. Stop trying to avoid the inevitable and get to grips with the problem once and for all. It won’t be as traumatic as you fear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you believe other people need to know, but fear your words may seem somewhat harsh, then spend time practising your delivery in front of a mirror. Pay attention to your body language too – try not to look or sound too aggressive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that someone is conspiring against you, or it may be that the suspicious side of your nature is running out of control, but you do need to be careful who you trust this weekend. Question everything you see and hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You really can do just about anything now, but there is also a danger that you could go too far and believe you are invincible. What occurs over the next 48 hours will remind you that even the best of times can have a sting in the tail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be frustrating that you can’t get to grips with an ongoing domestic crisis but try not to worry about it so much. Everything will work out for the best in the end, even though it may not feel that way at this particular moment in time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your instincts tell you to follow a certain course of action this weekend then follow them to the letter, even if everyone around you is saying you cannot possibly succeed. You enjoy nothing more in life than proving the critics wrong, and you will, yet again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The pressure will be on you to perform over the next few days, so don’t waste time and energy on matters that are of no importance in the greater scheme of things. Focus on your career and show the world you are a force to be reckoned with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun remains in your sign only until the 19th, so you don’t have much time left to make the most of its positive influence on your affairs. You have done well over the past few weeks but you can, and must, do even better as from this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you plan ahead this weekend the more you will be able to accomplish when the sun moves in your favour a week or so from now. Keep your ideas to yourself though, because rivals will be looking for clues they can exploit to their advantage.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com