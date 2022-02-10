Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Passions will be running high over the coming year and there will be times when you get a bit uncomfortable at other people’s emotional responses. There will also be times when you get a bit emotional yourself. An Aquarius with feelings – yes, they do exist.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus in the career area of your chart will smooth your path to success and before long you will be the one in a position of power and influence. You don’t always have to be aggressive to get ahead Aries, so turn on the charm for a change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been working so hard of late that you could probably do with a breather and while your ruling planet Venus is so well placed in your chart you can easily find ways to relax. This might be a good time to start planning a vacation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Time spent visualizing where you want to be six months to a year from now will not be time wasted. Your imagination is so strong that if you hold a picture of your future in your head today it is guaranteed to become your reality before long.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is a clear indication that partnerships of all kinds will go smoothly over the next few days. Deal with any lingering feuds or bad feelings today so you can move ahead not just on your own but as part of a team.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put your own needs first today and avoid people who try to persuade you to do things that could result in a sore head or a sprained limb if they go badly. Unlike them you have no need to prove yourself – everyone knows you’re a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With so much beneficial cosmic activity in one of the more dynamic areas of your chart you really should be doing more with your talents. What are you most passionate about? What artistic or creative activity inspires you? Give that one thing your very best shot.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Domestic relationships have been a bit rocky of late but the influence of Venus, planet of love, will help you to smooth things over. Differences of opinion and outlook on the home front are inevitable but you can find ways to live with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do what is best for you today, even if it means annoying someone who was expecting you to do what is best for them. You don’t mind helping people out but sometimes you have only enough time and energy to help yourself – like now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must maintain a positive attitude about your money situation. You may not have as much cash to play with as you would like but you’ve still got enough to cover the basics, with a bit left over to have some fun with your friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is still a highly positive time for you, so reject any negative thoughts that may be trying to creep into your brain and believe you have what it takes to be the biggest and the best. The world loves a winner and you’re No 1.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more other people lower their standards the more you should be raising your own. What sets you apart from your rivals is your determination to make the best possible job of what you are doing. You don’t understand why anyone would give anything less.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If every time you open your mouth to say your piece a rival tries to shout you down then obviously your words are having an effect. Ignore them completely and let the world know you are the one with the big ideas and the work ethic to match.

