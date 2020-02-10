Your daily horoscope: February 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your highly positive aura will attract others to you likes moths to a flame over the coming 12 months. Don’t think of the people you interact with as rivals, think of them as friends and allies who have a vested interest in seeing you succeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to overreact to criticism today because not only can it not hurt you but, if you listen carefully to what is being said, you could actually learn from it. Even an Aries makes mistakes once in a while, and sometimes only other people can see it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With both Pluto and Saturn moving through one of the more important areas of your chart at the moment you must resist the temptation to make a big issue out of something that is probably quite trivial in nature. Aim to be positive in all situations.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you need to give up on a project that has taken up a lot more time than you anticipated but don’t be too hasty. The planets suggest that you are about to turn a corner, and what you need will be right in front of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You appear to have over-extended yourself in some way and now need to cut back on your workload. You may also have to reconsider a partnership of some kind that seems to be taking more out of your life than it is bringing in. Be ruthless.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With Saturn moving through one of the more realistic areas of your chart you won’t be able to fool yourself, or other people, about what needs to be done and how hard it is going to be to do it. Changes are needed Leo. Make them quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be possible to have too much of a good thing but the good things you are enjoying right now will continue to delight you right up until the sun changes signs on the 19th. Live life to the full and give everything you do 100 per cent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be anxious about what is going on domestically. It may look as if things are spiralling out of control but in a matter of days the situation will settle down and you will wonder why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if every forward step you take has to be followed by two steps back but is that really so, or are you looking at the situation from an angle that makes things look worse than they are? It’s the latter, of course, so quit worrying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you try to change something the more it stays exactly the same as before. Can’t you take a hint? Obviously, the cosmic powers that be don’t want you to make changes, at least not yet. Bide your time Sag, and your time will come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign makes various tasks look harder than they really are, and you will need to keep reminding yourself of that fact if you are to make progress creatively and professionally. Also, learn from the mistakes that others have made before you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be an idea to keep certain people at arm’s length over the next 24 hours, simply because if you allow them to get too close they will distract you from what needs doing first. Mentally, emotionally and physically you need to keep yourself separate.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not find it easy to put your thoughts into words but it will be necessary if you are going to persuade others to back your plans. Keep your explanations simple and don’t exaggerate what you hope to gain from what you aim to be doing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com