Your daily horoscope: February 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Socially and romantically the coming year will be a lot of fun, and your view of life in general will become noticeably more relaxed. Yes, of course, there are things going on you should be concerned about, but don’t ever stop smiling.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus in your sign means that life is good and about to get even better. Not all your dreams will come true, of course, but if you focus on the one thing you most want to accomplish there is every chance the universe will make it happen for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Ignore those who say that you are expecting too much from life. If anything the opposite is true and you are not expecting enough. Always keep your eyes on the prize and always believe that you will get it in the end – and you will.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your viewpoint on some kind of social or political issue will change quite radically over the next few days. Most likely this will be because you have listened to people who know more about the subject than you do. Allow their experience to guide you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something very big and very positive seems to be gaining force on the work front, and if you stay alert there is every chance that you could be one of the people who benefit from it. Never fear change Cancer, welcome it and use it instead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be negative about what other people are doing, and don’t be thin-skinned if certain individuals turn around and say negative things about you. A positive attitude is a must, not only where your own efforts are concerned but toward the wider world too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your attitude towards a money matter will soften over the next few days, not least because you can now see that, whatever occurs in the near future, it won’t make much of a difference to your long-term plans. You’re on the right track, so keep going.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Venus, your ruling planet, moving through the partnership area of your chart now you can turn on the charm and get almost anyone to do almost anything for you. Does that thought get your pulse racing? It should. There are some fun times up ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how fit you may be, physically and mentally, you still need to take a break once in a while, and cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart should make it easy for you to wind down a bit now. Let others tackle the tough stuff.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone who previously seemed indifferent to your existence now wants to be your friend and, of course, that makes you suspicious. Chances are though they have seen the light and upgraded their opinion of you. But do you feel the same about them?

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus in the domestic area of your chart over the next few weeks will encourage you deal with the kind of situations, especially those involving family issues, that you usually try to avoid. Your ability to get to the root of a problem will be much in demand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is something you desire, something that has been haunting your dreams for weeks, maybe months, now is the time to reach out and make it your own. Also, by getting more involved in the world, important new friendships will be made.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not like you to throw off self-restraint and start taking risks left, right and centre, but that seems to be where you are at the moment. Have fun by all means but don’t splash so much cash that your financial well runs dry. Keep something in reserve.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com