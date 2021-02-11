Your daily horoscope: February 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Go your own way and do your own thing over the coming 12 months and don’t stop for even a second to consider that maybe you should be doing something else. The fact that you are acting without fear means others will accept whatever you do.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

According to the planets this is one of those occasions when you can do as you please and not worry about what others might do to you in return. That isn’t an excuse to run wild, of course, but it is an excuse to flex your muscles a bit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you believe you are worth more than you are currently being paid then you need to speak up about it. A new moon in the career area of your chart means now is a great time to press your claim, as important people will look favourably on you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need an excuse to follow your instincts – just do what feels right and believe it will work out for the best. The new moon means you can go where you want to go and do what you want to do. So why are you still here?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been overly generous of late, both financially and in terms of time and effort, and need to cut back on the amount of things you do for other people. The good news is that if you call a halt now no lasting harm will have been done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Before you rush to the rescue of someone in need today make sure they are genuinely in trouble. It could be the case that they would prefer it if you let them sort the situation out for themselves, rather than impose your will on them yet again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be in a forceful mood today, the kind of mood where you refuse to take “No” for an answer, not even from those who mean something to you emotionally. Don’t be surprised if you fall out with certain people as a result. Feelings are running high.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Creatively and romantically this could be a very special day for you as both the new moon in your sign and a wonderful Venus-Jupiter link-up mean you can get just about anything your heart desires. So, what do you desire? Make it your own!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because today’s new moon falls in the domestic area of your chart you have the opportunity to put right a number of things that have been going wrong on the home front. Make the most of that chance, because you may not get another.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have something to say then say it loud and say it proud. Today’s new moon in the communications area of your chart will give you the courage to deal with people who, nine times out of 10, you would probably be too afraid to confront.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart will incline you to gamble in some way, and maybe for big bucks. The good news is the new moon will increase your chances of success, but don’t start believing you can’t be beat – because it isn’t true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not only is there a new moon in your sign today but Jupiter and Venus combine to cast a warm glow over everything you do. Can you still fail? Yes, of course, but it’s unlikely you will. The universe has your back in a big way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you show your generous side today, especially when dealing with people who have been less fortunate in life, you will get plenty of good things in return. Don’t think you can do without the universe’s assistance – circumstances can and will change quickly.

