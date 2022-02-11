Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be assertive and ambitious over the coming 12 months but try not to make enemies along the way. Sometimes you don’t realize that your words and actions can seem a bit too aggressive to those of a more sensitive nature – and there are a lot of them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anything of an adventurous nature should go well for you today, especially on the work front where colleagues and employers will be impressed by your willingness to take risks. Don’t take them all by yourself though – get them to share the load.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s Mercury-Pluto link will encourage you to be more of a go-getter, especially where creative and artistic matters are concerned. Don’t worry what others might think of your plans, just get on with them and confound the critics with your success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Hopefully you have got your financial situation on firmer ground because the temptation to spend money, and spend big, may be too much to ignore today. If you must go on a spree at least splash the cash on things that have lasting value.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The momentum you have built up in recent weeks should keep you going for some time, so don’t listen to those who say you need to slow down or be a bit less ambitious. If you want something enough you’ll find a way to get it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury moves back into your opposite sign at the start of next week and you will then be able to pick up where you left off a while back and get a project completed at last. Between now and then, cultivate new friends who can assist you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the sort who shows your feelings easily but with Mercury, your ruler, linked to passion planet Pluto your emotions will go from freezing cold to burning hot in two seconds flat. The intensity of your response may shock a few people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is still one of the best times of the year for friendships and creative activities, so get out and about and make a big impression. Also, if there is a cause you feel strongly about now is the time to get involved in a leadership position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s link between mind planet Mercury and your ruler Pluto will bring big opportunities but big challenges too. Be ruthless when dealing with people who don’t share your ambitions – you cannot afford to let negative types come anywhere near you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars today is that you must do something out of the ordinary, even if it winds up people of a more conservative nature. The very last thing you should permit is to allow yourself to get bored with life. That’s not you at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury and Pluto combine in your sign today, making it likely that something will stir your passions in a way that is sure to cause problems. So long as those problems affect other people and not you personally you won’t care in the slightest!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A power struggle of some kind is likely today but unless you have no choice in the matter you must keep your distance. This is the sort of confrontation that neither side is going to win, so you’ll be a loser no matter which horse you choose to back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It might be wise not to make any hard and fast plans today because the cosmic picture is a bit unsettled and that means changes are likely. Avoid people who say you MUST do this or you MUST do that – only you have the right to make those decisions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com