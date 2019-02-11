Your daily horoscope: February 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will be full of challenges, and every one of them has a reason and a purpose. If you have ever wondered what you were put on this earth to do it could be you are about to find out. Do it lovingly and brilliantly!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Over the next few days you will find yourself caught up in a battle of wits with someone whose stubbornness is a match for your own. Like it or not, it may be you who has to back down – or at least make a strategic withdrawal.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take time to think things through before you actually do them. If you make too quick a decision today it could turn out to be the wrong one and it won’t do your reputation much good. People expect you to be the one who thinks logically.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Avoid the temptation to put your faith in material things. If there is a gap in your life at the moment it has nothing to do with what you own or earn. More likely it is a spiritual longing that only a period of deep thought can resolve.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone in a position of authority will try to stop you doing what you want to be doing, and they may well succeed. So what do you do then? The one thing you don’t do is lose your temper. That’s exactly what they want to happen!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

In the greater scheme of things your problems are of little consequence and the sooner you recognize that fact the better. Whatever happens over the next few days, be it “good” or be it “bad”, don’t take it – or indeed yourself – too seriously.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone is watching you closely and hoping that you make a mistake. Don’t make it easy for them by taking unnecessary chances. Play it by the book today and make sure you are still in one piece to return to the fray again tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be unusually suspicious at the moment. Why is that? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because with the sun moving into the final week of its stay in the most creative area of your chart every moment will be precious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the sort of person who goes looking for trouble but if it finds you then you don’t back down. That character trait will serve you well today as someone tries to turn the screw and get you to admit defeat. They’re in for a shock.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to doubt that what you are working on is going to succeed but the cosmic omens are still very much on your side – there is certainly no reason to be negative about your long-term prospects. Come on Sag, get up and get at ‘em again!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may be no such thing as a free lunch but so many good things have landed in your lap of late that you are beginning to think you may be the exception to the rule. If you are, it won’t last long, so make the most of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you said a while back will come back at you in some way today and chances are you will have to make amends – or even say sorry. If so, do it with good grace and then move on quickly. Make a clean break of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You should know by now that get-rich-quick schemes are invariably a waste of time and energy – and, yes, of money too. There are ways you can build wealth quickly but cutting corners and bending rules won’t do it. Have a plan and work at it diligently.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com