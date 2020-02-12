Your daily horoscope: February 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you have a clear idea of what it is you want out of life? If so, then go for it 100 per cent over the coming year. If not, then spend time on your birthday getting your head together. Clarity of purpose is a must if success is your aim.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it easy to impose your desires on other people today, especially on the work front, but that does not mean you have to do so. Before barking out orders, stop and think what it might do to your reputation. Maybe just ask nicely instead?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will breeze through situations that others find daunting today – you are simply convinced that you know what is the best thing to do and that you are the one who must take the lead. With that kind of confidence you are sure to go far!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may be tempting to say something extreme, merely to shock those around you, but is that really such a good idea? Even if certain people could do with a bit of plain speaking they won’t take kindly to being on the receiving end of your outrageous way with words.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want to be best friends with everyone now and with such a positive attitude you are sure to go far. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign has taught you that to get what you want you must help other people get what they want as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make a special effort to impress employers and other important people today. Planetary influences in the work and well-being area of your chart will map out for you what needs to be said and done to get yourself noticed in the right sort of ways.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With power planet Pluto strong in your chart there is nothing you cannot do – but that does not mean you should try to do everything. Focus your time and energy on the few issues that truly matter. And remember that life is about people, not things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means go your own way and do your own thing over the next few days, but don’t expect family and friends to go with you. You don’t, of course, need their blessing to follow your dream, but find out why they seem less than enthused.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t be afraid to let friends and loved ones guide you today. If you allow others to make plans for you there is every chance you will have an amazingly good time. It could be they know precisely how to get the smile back on your face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have been a bit slapdash with cash in recent weeks then you must tighten your belt over the next few days. You don’t have to stop spending altogether but you will have to limit yourself to essentials if you don’t want to fall further into debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With both Jupiter, planet of good fortune, and Saturn, planet of success, moving through your sign you should now be going all out to make your mark on the wider world. Identify your number one desire then go for it with everything you’ve got.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to keep on with a relationship if it has clearly passed its sell-by date. The planets will make it easy for you to break away over the next few days, so be bold and draw a line under the past. Think about tomorrow, and act today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to go out and have fun with your friends today then do so. There may be a dozen and one “serious” things that need doing but the fact is not a single one of them is essential, so put your workload on hold and hit the town.

