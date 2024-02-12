Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter what your status and position in life may be you CAN make a difference in the world. Your birthday message is that you need to get more involved in an important cause. It’s no longer enough to be a follower, you must be a leader too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is a waste of time trying to hide your feelings from friends and loved ones because they can read your face as if it’s an open book. Your likes and dislikes will be plain for all to see today, so there is no point trying to deny them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you don’t see eye-to-eye with people in positions of authority today it may lead to some sort of showdown later in the week, but that is actually a good thing. They will respect you so much more if you stick up for what you believe.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is something going on behind the scenes that you need to know about but you won’t discover what it is just by asking. If you do a bit of sleuthing today it won’t be long before you discover why you were left in the dark.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you fail to read the room today there is a real possibility that you will say or do something silly. It’s one thing to have a good sense of humour but quite another to indulge it in ways that are likely to turn people against you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you approach an important task in a careless manner today then you may have to go back and do it all over again later in the week. Focus on the details and make sure your efforts cannot be faulted. Do it once and do it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It will pay you to get expert advice when dealing with a situation about which you have only limited understanding. Not even a Virgo can know everything, so accept that you need assistance and be prepared to pay the going rate, heavy though it may be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone who outranks you makes life difficult for you today you would be wise not to react, and certainly don’t overreact. Stay calm, focus on your aims and pretend not to notice when they do their best to stand between you and your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you keep your ears open today you will hear something that can be used to your advantage. You may have to listen to a ton of meaningless drivel but you have a talent for sifting other people’s words to find the nugget of gold buried within.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not take kindly to having advice forced on you by a friend or loved one today but what they tell you could save you from making a serious mistake – IF you heed what they say. They know what they are talking about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t take all the credit for a success that was only partly of your making. Give others the praise they deserve and make sure they benefit too, including financially. There is more than enough by way of rewards and applause to satisfy everyone involved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you try to figure out what is going on the further away from the truth you seem to get. Maybe you should take the hint and stop trying so hard to make sense of each and every situation. Stand above events and view the bigger picture.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Like it or not you will have to deal with an unpleasant situation today but the good news is it won’t be half as bad as you fear. Trying to run away from what’s going on, or even to pretend it does not exist, is not a viable option.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com