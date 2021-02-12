Your daily horoscope: February 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart suggests you’ve had your fill of working behind the scenes and not getting the credit you desire – now you will go all out to make sure everyone knows who you are and what you are capable of. Time to let your inner genius shine through.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some of the plans you made in recent weeks may need to be revised in the light of information that surfaces today. Don’t try to avoid making changes, because it’s way better choosing to make them now than being forced to make them later on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have strayed a bit off course and need to get back on track. What happens over the next 24 hours will point you in the right direction and help you recognize that you are not as far away from where you should be as you thought you were.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be careful what you ask for today because having got it you may decide you don’t want it after all. At the very least it will be embarrassing when you have to admit to friends and relatives that you made the wrong choice. They thought you were infallible!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Focus on the one or two things that really matter today and ignore everything else. Sometimes you can be too easily distracted and today you must concentrate only on what it important, whether or not it interests you on a personal level.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you cut corners or try to get away with doing less than perfect work today your efforts – or rather your lack of them – could damage your reputation. Whatever it is you are expected to complete you must make a thoroughly good job of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep a low profile today. The planets warn this is not a good time to call too much attention to yourself, especially if you are the sort of Virgo who makes a big issue of it when other people get things wrong. Today, you’re the one under the spotlight.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be true that you have nothing to hide but do you think your rivals are going to believe that? You’ll need to be on your guard today, especially against people who would pay anything to bring you down a peg or two. Watch your back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make things easy for yourself by learning from other people’s mistakes. You can push ahead on your own if you like but would it not be wiser to tread in the footsteps of those who have been there and done it – and got it right – before you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Like it or not you will have to work closely with someone you have been trying to keep at arm’s length. It shouldn’t be too much of an ordeal, but even if it is you must keep a smile on your face. Don’t let them know you detest them!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be full of self-belief, you may think that the sky will always be blue, at least for you, but you still need to remember that actions have consequences. Think carefully before making your next big move. Is it a good move, or a potential mistake?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people say that Aquarius is cold and unemotional, but even if that is true the presence of Venus in your sign will add a touch of warmth to your personality. Forget about work and money today and spend some quality time with the people you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be of the opinion that everyone loves you but can you be sure there is no one lurking out there who wishes you harm? Don’t let your guard down today Pisces. Take people as you find them but keep your back to the wall too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com