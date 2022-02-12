Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you home in on what you are doing with laser-like intensity but over the coming year you must balance that with periods when you switch off your mental focus and allow yourself to have fun – and plenty of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

At last you are within touching distance of a goal you have been working toward for years, so now is not the time to take a breather or let your mind wander on to some other objective. You must maintain focus this weekend – your success depends on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because something is the majority opinion does not mean it is the right opinion and if you don’t share it you have a duty to speak up. Others may say you are mad, bad or dangerous, and maybe all three, but what do you care?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your star is on the rise and over the next few days your adventurous spirit will encourage you to embark on a project that can take you all the way to the top. Those sacrifices you made around the turn of the year are about to pay off.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Others may try to convince you that your objectives are too lofty and that you need to tone down your ambitions but it isn’t true. You have what it takes to be the best at what you do, so get your act together and achieve something extraordinary.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something a friend or colleague tells you this weekend will have the ring of truth about it even though you would prefer not to believe it. If they’ve got their facts right, and they have, you need to change tack on the work front quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is not a doubt in your mind that you will succeed but not everyone has so much faith in you. Anyone who questions you this weekend should not only be ignored but struck off your friendship list. You don’t have time to waste on doubters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A feud of some kind has dragged on too long and it’s time it was ended. Make the first move by letting the other party know you want to meet them halfway. If you extend the hand of friendship this weekend they will be happy to grasp it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Weigh your words carefully this weekend because they will carry extra weight, especially with people who look up to you. If you say the wrong thing, or even the right thing in the wrong way, you may not be their hero much longer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s quite possible that you will take some kind of financial risk this weekend, and it’s equally possible it will go wrong. Never mind. All experience is good experience, so learn what you can from it and try not to make the same mistake twice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have complete and utter faith in your own abilities but some of your colleagues still need convincing and over the next 48 hours you must pull out all the stops and put on the kind of display that has them applauding. You’ve got real star quality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to be sociable just to please other people. If you are in one of those moods when you want nothing more than to be left alone with your thoughts then break away from the crowd and find a quiet place where you can relax.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of your ideas are so ahead of the times that other people simply don’t understand them. Don’t try too hard to spell it out for them though because they won’t “get it” until their minds have moved up to your level, and that may take a while!

