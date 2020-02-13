Your daily horoscope: February 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t worry if you have fallen short of reaching your aims over the past 12 months because there will be plenty more chances to excel. Bear in mind at all times that success is not a destination but a process, and that each new day brings new opportunities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There have been times when your confidence soared to the skies, and times when it sank to the floor. Why are you so prone to extremes? Whatever the reason you need to remind yourself that in the greater scheme of things you are still one of the lucky ones.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have every intention of getting what it is you want most out of life, but try to avoid trampling on other people’s dreams in the process. There is a time to be ruthless, but now it is time to be generous with those who don’t share your passions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Let others take care of the details today, so you can focus on the bigger picture. The Sun in Aquarius at this time of year brings opportunities to make something of your creative and artistic potential, but you need to free yourself of petty distractions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not want those around you to know what you are planning but if you try too hard to disguise your moves they are sure to guess that something is up. If you don’t want your plans put under the microscope you will need to be less evasive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days will bring a relationship issue to a head. Most likely nothing is really wrong with it, but you do need to be more open about what you are doing and why you are doing it. Don’t keep loved ones in the dark.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t change anything by shaking your fist at the world and acting as if the cosmic powers that be are conspiring against you. They’re not. If you can get your attitude right over the next few days then your fortunes will change for the better as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t get far today if you allow yourself to get upset by the kind of little things that usually don’t bother you in the slightest. Rise above petty events, and keep petty people at arm’s length. Life will be a joy if you approach it with a smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Inconvenient facts and figures must not be ignored today. The planets warn that if you fail to deal with them right now they will return later in ways that make it even harder to move on. Face up to what needs to be done – and do it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is too much clutter in your life Sag. Make it a point of principle to only carry with you the things that you need to operate on a day-to-day basis. Nine out of ten things that you possess you could easily live without. Time for a clear out!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you go along with what someone in a position of power wants to do simply because you want to stay in their good books then you could be storing up problems for the future. If you have misgivings then you must express them right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are a number of things you want to do that you have still not got around to starting, and with the sun leaving your sign on the 19th time is running out. Get your mind in gear and get your act together – and get those things done!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn that if you act purely for your own benefit now then you could pay the price later on when friends and colleagues neglect to take your needs and desires into account. What goes around always comes around eventually, so help others too.

