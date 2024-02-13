Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you focus on what’s going on around you the more you will see things you never noticed before. Your most important discovery will be that life is not just a collection of random events but an unfolding tapestry that links everyone together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t fool yourself into believing that you can rely on other people to come to your aid if you do something stupid. The planets warn if you go over the top in any way you are essentially on your own – even friends will pretend they don’t know you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today you should be looking to raise your game and do more with the talents you were born with. You will get no end of opportunities to prove yourself over the next few weeks, so get serious.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want to get away from your everyday environment now is the time to stop thinking about it and start doing the things that can make it happen. You need some adventure in your life and you are not getting it where you are now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will go out of your way to find out what secrets others are keeping from you today but once you know them you may wish you were still in the dark. It seems that someone you are close to emotionally has been less than honest of late.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A partnership that you begin today will have the potential to change your life for the better but you must be honest about your motives. If you are not upfront about what it is you are hoping to accomplish the relationship could sour very quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been much in demand socially in recent weeks but now you must make a conscious decision to party less and think more of your wellbeing. The simple fact is if you carry on burning the candle at both ends it’s your fingers that will get scorched.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars joins the sun and Pluto in the most dynamic area of your chart today, making this one of the best times ever to move rapidly in the direction of your dreams. Don’t doubt yourself for even a moment – if you can imagine it you can do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Any domestic or emotional challenges you have been struggling with in recent weeks can be dealt with quite easily now that Mars is changing signs. But you will need to be both focused and ruthless, as much with yourself as with other people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get out and about today and remind the world that you exist. Cosmic activity in the most open and outgoing area of your chart will encourage you to interact with people you meet while on the move and some of those people could become lifelong friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is a good day to get together with people who share your professional and financial aims and to make the most of your big idea. You don’t have a big idea? Then do some brainstorming today and come up with a concept that can make you rich.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There has rarely been a better time to work toward a long-term goal and in the process move up to a higher level of success and self-awareness. Others may say you are taking too many chances but in reality you can’t take enough of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about chores and duties and matters of a practical nature today and give yourself permission to dream. Whatever mental limits you may have imposed on yourself in the past they can and they must be swept away once and for all.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com