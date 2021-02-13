Your daily horoscope: February 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How’s your self-belief? Even though you’ve had a few setbacks of late you should be feeling quietly confident that you have what it takes to handle whatever life throws at you this year – and each new triumph will boost your confidence even more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have almost nothing to worry about and a great deal to look forward to and it is important that you keep reminding yourself of that fact. Sometimes Aries you let yourself get depressed for no good reason, so look on the bright side, today and every day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make more of an effort to work hand-in-glove with friends and colleagues over the next 48 hours. Your fortunes and their fortunes are intimately connected and the sooner you recognize that fact the better. You CAN work with others if you try.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put your own needs first this weekend. The next 48 hours could turn out to be a critical time for you and you won’t be able to waste time and energy sorting out other people’s problems for them. What is it you desire more than anything else? Go for it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Put worries about money and property behind you now and start looking around for reasons to smile. It won’t be long before the cosmic picture changes in your favor, so force yourself to be positive about what is going on in your world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Relationships have been somewhat intense of late and although generally speaking you have dealt with them well you could do with a break. Find a private place where you can be alone with your thoughts for a few hours – and don’t let anyone in to spoil it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It won’t be long before you enter a more positive cosmic phase but before then you need to sort out your work situation. The simple fact is you are doing too many things that don’t need to be done, so start looking for ways to simplify your workload.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun remains in the most dynamic area of your chart until the 18th, so you still have time to get your act together and get started on something new and exciting. Just make sure it’s what you want to be doing, not what others want you to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

One of the best times of the year begins for you next week when the sun changes signs. Between now and then make it your business to heal any rifts that may have developed with family members and relatives. Whatever your differences, you must get past them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have a lot on your plate at the moment but that does not mean you can’t have fun. If you get the chance to travel, either in the real world or the online world, then do so. The only person holding you back is yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

How good are you at telling the difference between fact and fiction? When confronted with two sets of figures or statistics today don’t just assume that what the experts say is right. Use your own powers of logic to get to the heart of the matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is something you have left unfinished, something that needs to be completed before the sun leaves your birth sign on the 18th, then get on to it now. You’ve put it off long enough and now you really MUST get your act together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make an effort to tie up loose ends and finish any last minute jobs that need to be done. In a matter of days a new and more encouraging phase will begin and you won’t want to be held back in any way, shape or form.

