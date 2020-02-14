Your daily horoscope: February 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Visualize what it is you want to achieve over the coming year and hold that picture in your mind at all times. Success is only partly about talent and luck – it depends most of all on keeping your focus on what you most profoundly desire. So what is that?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want your dreams to become realities then you must believe in yourself. Usually that does not come hard to you but just lately you have allowed a few doubts to creep in. This is the day to kick them out again – and show you have what it takes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be tempting to say what you think other people want to hear but since when have you been the kind of person to pull your punches? If you have doubts about what friends and work colleagues are up to then you just speak up – immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The softer side of your personality will be much in evidence today as you go out of your way to help people who have not had your advantages in life. Be generous with your time and energy. But watch your money.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get out more Cancer. You need to mix with people who can stimulate your mind by introducing you to new ideas, and broaden your horizons by showing you how easy it is to be adventurous. Remember, life should always be fun.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of those moods when you are prepared to do anything for anyone, but the planets warn there is a danger you will do something for someone who does not deserve your help, and may regret it later on. Be generous but be smart too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be more decisive Virgo. If you just sit there hoping that something good will happen you may still be sitting in the same place 24 hours from now. Don’t wait for life to come to you, get out into the world and meet it head-on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With the sun moving through one of the best areas of your chart even the wrong steps you take will lead to places worth going. However, the sun changes signs in just a few days time, so keep moving forward while it is still easy to do so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life is pretty good for you at the moment but you need to be aware that some people are jealous of the way you sail past challenges as if they don’t exist. You don’t need to feel guilty about it but you do need to protect yourself against their resentment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means help a friend or colleague who has fallen on hard times, but make sure they understand that your assistance will be limited and that sooner or later they must work things out on their own. Don’t let them become dependent on you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are times when it is right to let your heart rule your head and this is one of them. Forget about possessions and money and other material things and follow your feelings wherever they take you. Remember, love always comes first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Sometimes everything just seems to go right for you and the planets indicate this can be one of those times, if you allow it to be. Banish all kinds of negativity from your mind and insist on believing you deserve only good things – and you’ll get them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun may be transiting the most sensitive area of your chart but that does not mean you should be overly sensitive to what is taking place around you. Rise above petty things and show the world the generosity and nobility in your soul.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com