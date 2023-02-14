Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim this year to create something that lasts, something that future generations will be able to look at and recognize as a thing of beauty. There are no limits to what you can accomplish, so aim higher than ever before.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to get the most out of life today you must limit yourself to those activities that take you closer to your long-term goals. It’s okay to relax once in a while but for now the pursuit of excellence is the only thing that matters.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more the critics say you are doing it wrong the more convinced you will be that you are doing it right, and you are 100 per cent correct. Use their doubts to motivate yourself to aim higher and achieve even more over the next few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Why are you worrying about things over which you have no control? Whatever the reason you must get over it because there are important matters to deal with and you won’t make a success of them if you are racked by anxiety.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you go all out to reach a goal that is proving hard to reach, or do you let it go and do something less challenging? Cancer is a cardinal sign and as such you feel driven to succeed. You’ll never forgive yourself if you give up now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you focus only on positive things and happy thoughts over the next 24 hours. There are a lot of negative people out there and their defeatist attitude could rub off on you, so keep them at arm’s length.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What occurs over the next 24 hours will remind you that in life nothing needs to be feared, only understood. The more you try to get your head around what’s going on in the world the more your awareness will grow, and your courage will grow too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A more even-handed approach to partnership matters is a must today, even if you are convinced that some of the people you work and do business with don’t deserve to share in your success. Do what it takes to keep them sweet, for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens today will remind you that sometimes the old ways really are the best ways. Fortunately, you have never been the kind to follow the latest fashion and are highly unlikely to get carried away by the latest passing fad.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to be suspicious but something has got you worried and until you figure out how best to deal with it you must keep your guard up. Don’t let people you find hard to trust persuade you to do anything too risky.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Resist the urge to say something negative to a friend or family member today, even if it is deserved, because they are already feeling low and you don’t want to be responsible for crushing their spirit completely. Talk them up or don’t talk at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is one of those occasions when it will pay you to sit back and wait for things to happen rather than thrust yourself into the world and make them happen. Why waste your precious time and energy when you don’t have to?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be feeling a bit tongue-tied at the moment but that’s okay. Nothing bad will come of it and it may even be that the less you say the more events will go your way. A period of self-imposed silence will do you no harm at all.

