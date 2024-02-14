Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday is a herald of great cosmic change and over the next 12 months or so you will bring to an end so many things that once seemed set in stone. Sometimes the old ways must be sacrificed so that new ways can blossom.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Tensions could run a little high today, even between you and your friends. With Mars, your ruler, linked to passion planet Pluto tempers will flare at the least provocation, so be careful what you say and try not to take what other people say too seriously.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make sure that employers and senior colleagues know what you can do, even if you have to get right up close and shout at them. Far from putting them off a display of self-belief, even arrogance, could impress them enough to offer you a promotion.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more people in authority try to keep you in one place today the more determined you will be to break out and do your own thing, whether they like it or not. If you are going to make enemies at least make sure they are worthy of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your cash-flow situation may be worrying but it could give you the motivation you need to get moving again. Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart will bring money matters to a head today but it will also bring new opportunities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more enthusiastic you are about the future the more you must expect the critics and cynics to get on your case and try to pull you down to their level. Ignore each and every one of them and act as if you cannot possibly fail, and you won’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your capacity for hard work knows no bounds but the planets warn there is a danger you could push yourself too far today and slam into some kind of physical or mental wall. Pace yourself and try to go round obstacles rather than run straight through them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your win-at-all-costs attitude to life will take you far over the next few days but it could also create enemies who do not appreciate the fact that your efforts make them look second rate. Should you care? Of course not. Winning is everything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Think before you speak today, especially when dealing with people whose feelings are more easily hurt than your own. If they think you are being discourteous they are unlikely to be forgiving. Make your point but be sensitive about the language you use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If friends and colleagues are unable to keep up with you then you may have to look for new places to work and play. You could, of course, slow down so they are not left behind but you won’t be happy and it won’t last for long.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s time to take control of your life so that you are no longer under the thumb of people whose interests do not match your own. If it means ending an association that has lasted for years then so be it – there must be no room for sentiment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do only what you want to do today and ignore those who say you should be doing more for other people. That may sound selfish but you have helped friends and family members to such an extent of late that they have begun to expect it of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you give relatives and colleagues the impression that you agree with them when you don’t then somewhere down the line they will find out the truth and your friendship will come to an end. Far better to tell them the truth right from the start.

