IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you have been daydreaming and fantasizing about for quite some time will become a part of your reality this year and it’s nothing less than you deserve. Devote yourself to it 100 per cent and live that dream to the max.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The area in which you have been held back the most in recent weeks is the area where you will now make most progress. What seemed difficult to master last week will come easily this week. Don’t get complacent though – there will still be challenges.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be more open about feelings you have been hiding from friends and family members. Once you are able to admit they exist you will find they no longer have the same hold over you they once did, and that’s a very good thing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There were a lot of things you wanted to say recently but didn’t because you did not want to provoke a negative reaction, but now Mercury is moving in your favour again there must be no holding back. Let the world know what you think!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Good news about a financial matter will cheer you up no end today and once your attitude has improved your luck in other areas will improve as well. Next time, try to avoid looking on the dark side of events – there’s always a light side too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No sooner do you get one task out of the way than another demands your attention. That may be frustrating but all you can do is keep pushing forward while not looking too far ahead. You don’t need a grand plan, just take it a step at a time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By now it should be obvious that recent efforts to impress people in positions of power probably did more harm than good. Stop trying so hard to be the biggest and the best and just be who you are – that’s more than enough to get noticed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have sacrificed a lot in recent weeks, not only to improve your own prospects but to help other people improve theirs as well, and now you will get your reward. An unexpected communication will bring the kind of news that delights you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If there are any thoughts you need to turn into words you can do so now without the risk of misunderstandings. On the home front, especially, this is the perfect time to let loved ones know what is going on in your head, and in your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You would never turn your back on a friend and you are not about to change your ways now, no matter how much pressure the powers that be bring to bear. If a friend needs someone to speak up for them you won’t hesitate – you’re on the same side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Whatever illusions you have been working under regarding your financial situation will be swept away over the next few days and though the truth may be uncomfortable you will at least know what needs to be done. Then, of course, it’s just a matter of doing it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have wasted a lot of time and energy on situations you should have realized were going to be a waste of time, and money too. Now you’ve got your head screwed on the right way again you can start making the future better than the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get real and recognize that reaching certain goals is not going to be as easy as you had hoped. Hard work is important, of course, but you also need to engage your brain and look for ways to make life easier for yourself.

