Your daily horoscope: February 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This could be and should be the year when you finally make your mark in whatever field of endeavour is of most importance to you. Don’t listen to what other people say you should be doing, listen to what your inner voice tells you – and act on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you can get away with anything now, and maybe you can, in the short-term, but over a longer time scale your words and action are sure to bear fruit of one flavour or another. Remember, causes always have consequences.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have been at the service of other people in recent weeks but now that Mars, planet of ego and energy, is moving into your sign the roles will soon be reversed. You no longer have to take orders from those you do not respect.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger today that you will see problems where none truly exist, which in turn could make you reluctant to try new ways of doing things. Gemini is supposed to be an adventurous sign, so get past your fear and have some fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because you have the power to make people do things for you does not mean you should use it. And if you do use it you must make sure there is something in it for them, too. Remember, friendships, while fun, can at times be fragile, too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Anyone who thinks you don’t have what it takes to reach the top of your chosen profession is going to be proven very wrong indeed over the next few weeks. With Mars moving through the career area of your chart there will be no stopping you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets someone you work or do business with may not be operating with the same honesty as you are at the moment, so be on your guard and be ready to cut ties if you have to. Never be scared to go it alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t usually find it hard to live and let live, but something seems to be making you a little less forgiving than usual. No doubt you are right to have your doubts about someone but don’t let it consume you mentally or emotionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The subtle approach is rarely your way – why should you watch what you say when what you say is always right? – but it will pay you to be a bit more careful with your use of words today. You’ve got enough opponents – you don’t need more!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you have found an easy way to cut your workload, but if it involves trickery or deceit of any kind it could rebound on you later. There is only one surefire way to get it all done today: Start early and work late.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you as energy planet Mars moves into the most dynamic and creative area of your chart. Don’t let fear of failure hold you back, because every failure will be followed by a dozen successes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people seem to have a knack for making a drama out of a crisis and one such individual will give you a hard time today. Whatever else you do don’t let their emotional behaviour get to you. Stay calm. Laughter is more effective than lashing out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars moves into the communications area of your chart today, making it easier for you to find the right words in most situations. You need to be aware though that you may at times sound unnecessarily harsh. Be assertive but not aggressive.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com