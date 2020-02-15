Your daily horoscope: February 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to make conscious and constant efforts to see the positive side of life over the coming 12 months. Saturn’s influence could be a bit depressing at times, so remind yourself often what you have to be thankful about. You are still one of life’s lucky ones!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It no doubts annoys you intensely that some people demand that you explain your every move but the fact is you need their support, so make sure they understand why you are doing what you are doing – and with their help you will get it done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The next few days will see some major upheavals, but the good news is that most of them will be very much in your favour. Be ready to move quickly and decisively when the moment to act arrives – and that moment could come very soon.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun remains in your fellow air sign of Aquarius only until next Wednesday, so if there is anything daring or out of the ordinary you want to do you are advised to get on with it. After that, more mundane concerns could limit your options.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be tempting to keep what you know to yourself but the planets indicate that the information you have needs to be spread around. Also, if others discover you have been holding out on them they won’t let you in on what you need to know.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Recent intense cosmic activity has made you unusually emotional, but now you must go right the other way and base each and every decision you make purely on logic. It may seem a bit cold-hearted but feelings cannot be allowed to outrank facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be the case that you have fallen behind in your chores but is that such a big deal? In a matter of days you will look back and wonder why you attached so much importance to so many trivial matters. It’s all part of being a Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in Aquarius these past few weeks has lifted your spirits and you in turn have raised your game, but now you need to think more about loved ones and what you may owe them. You’ve had a good time, now help them to have a good time as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Certain individuals seem to think they have the right to tell you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it, and it’s time you set them straight. You alone have the right to set an agenda for yourself, so set it and live it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to find out what someone is up to but if you make it obvious you are watching them they will enjoy keeping you in the dark. Keep your eyes open at all times, but make it seem as if you are looking in a different direction.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your financial situation still needs seeing to then be quick about it. You can make up for recent losses but first you must cut back on what you spend. Making more money in itself won’t be enough, you have to preserve what you already have as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be short of offers but you need to be selective about what you choose to do. A new role, or even a promotion, may sound fantastic, but is it truly right for you? Make up your mind before the sun leaves your sign on the 19th.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be frustrating that you are finding it so hard to put your ideas into effect but be patient. Once the sun moves into your sign next Wednesday a new cycle will begin and you should find it a lot easier to get the ball rolling.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com