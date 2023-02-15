Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An almost supernatural ability to know what people are going to say and do well before they say and do it will give you a huge advantage this year both in your private life and in your work. It’s more than okay to make it pay financially.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn that someone you think you can trust is jealous of your success and will undermine what you have achieved if they get the chance. So don’t give them that chance. Be on your guard at all times today and take nothing on trust.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort who lets the world in on your innermost thoughts and feelings but something will happen today that makes you much more open about your needs and desires. Expect to get offers of assistance from all directions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have important things to take care of but you must not rush into them without planning ahead. You may think you cannot possibly fail but the universe warns that energy and enthusiasm won’t be enough. Take time to look ahead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Travel and social plans are under good stars today but there is also a possibility that you may have to take a detour or two to get where you most want to go. Don’t worry about it. You will meet some interesting people along the way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What occurs over the next 24 hours will point you in the right direction financially and make it easy for you to make some much-needed cash. You won’t have to gamble but it will pay you to be a bit more adventurous.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the sort to break rules and cut corners but if you get the chance to move forward by a more roundabout route than usual today by all means take it. There’s no cosmic law that says you must do everything by the book.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to push yourself harder than ever today but as Venus, your ruler, is moving through the work area of your chart it’s probably not necessary. Instead of striving for what you want why not try asking for it? Maybe you’ll get it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be the sort who keeps your passions under control but sometimes you have to let the world know that your emotions are raging and such a time is now. The good news is those emotions are about love rather than revenge. Indulge them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can be hugely affectionate when the mood takes you and over the next 24 hours you will leave friends and relatives in no doubt just how much they mean to you. You may be embarrassed about it later on but today you’ll love everyone!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Forget about details for a while and focus on the bigger picture. That applies both to your personal life and to your work. Let other people worry about methods and routines and what needs to be done and keep your mind on the end result.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to be super competitive. You don’t have to win every argument. You will enjoy life more today if you look for ways to be more accepting of those who don’t share your aims and beliefs. Is that really so hard?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A Venus-Neptune union in your sign suggest you will be in a mellow state of mind today – you cannot be bothered to make a fuss about things that, in the fullness of time, you know won’t matter in the slightest. Enjoy each moment for what it is.

