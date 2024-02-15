Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be crystal clear in your mind what it is you are hoping to accomplish this year. Once you have formulated that vision write it down a dozen times on a piece of paper and carry it with you as a reminder wherever you go.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s good that you are open and honest about what you are trying to do but don’t be so truthful that you hand rivals information they may be able to use against you. Less scrupulous types won’t hesitate to cheat you today if they get the chance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you go to extremes now you will have to pay for it toward the end of the month. It may seem as if you have got away with rubbing someone the wrong way but they will bide their time until they get the chance for revenge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s about time you confronted someone who has been taking your generous nature for granted. You may not want to cause a scene but if you don’t say anything at all they may get the impression that in future they can do as they please.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means express your opinions today but be aware that some of your friends and colleagues could be touchy about topics that you find amusing. You don’t have to agree with them but why stir things up for no good reason?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try to see each and every event as an opportunity for your personal advancement. Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart means your prospects for success are good at the moment, so long as you remember that it’s not all about you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will receive good news of one sort or another today and it will remind you that, on balance, you are still one of life’s lucky people. Even when times seem tough there is always something that can cheer you up. The world is full of surprises.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not often that life is this good, so make the most of it and don’t worry that there might be some sort of cosmic catch. On the contrary, the planets suggest that you can get away with just about anything, so why would you want to limit yourself?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you can bring something of a business nature to a quick conclusion today not only will it make you some much-needed cash but it will also leave you with enough free time to go out and spend some if it – but not all of it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have rarely been so determined to succeed. That’s good news in itself but the even better news is that you won’t have to make much of an effort to get from where you are now to where you most want to be. Life is a breeze.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been able to come and go as you please in recent weeks but between now and when the sun changes signs on the 19th you will find that your options are more constricted. That’s because there is something that needs to be finished – now, not later!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone is being nice to you for no better reason than they think they will get something out of it. You are smart enough to recognize what they are doing – and relaxed enough not to care. If they want it that much why not give it to them?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ignore the killjoys who say you should be taking life more seriously and cram as much joy into your day as is humanly possible. Others can run around screaming that the world is going to end but you can see beyond the doom and gloom.

