Your daily horoscope: February 15

Sally Brompton
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your destiny is very much in your own hands and there will be many occasions over the coming 12 months when you and you alone have the power to move your life in a new direction. Always, always give of your best – the universe demands it of you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Play to your strengths as the new week begins – do only what you know you can do and don’t push too hard too soon. You like a challenge, and that’s good, but if an easy option is offered to you you’d be a fool not to take it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep things low key over the next 24 hours and try not to call attention to yourself. You may have nothing to hide but why take the risk that your rivals might discover something less than positive about you which they can use to their advantage?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do the opposite of what your instincts tell you to do. If you feel like speeding things up, slow them down; if you feel like pushing ahead, hold back as long as you can. If the world is upside down, stand on your head until it looks right again!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be in one of your worried moods as the moment but don’t let yourself worry too much about money. The planets warn if you make a rash decision concerning your finances you will almost certainly regret it later on, so lighten up a bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Question everything you hear today, even if the information you receive comes from people you trust. Just because you trust them does not mean they know what they are talking about, and the planets warn they themselves may have been misled.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid the temptation to get involved in other people’s fights and feuds, even the ones that seem of small importance. You may believe you can help resolve things but chances are you could make matters worse. Don’t add chaos to the confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be in a split frame of mind at the moment – unable to decide whether you should be moving in one direction or the opposite. It may not be until the end of the week, when Mercury turns direct, that your thoughts are clear again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to dwell on the worst possible outcome to a situation that in all probability will never happen. You should know from past experience that the way you choose to think has a massive influence on what actually occurs. Be positive in word and deed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be able to get out and about much over the next few days, at least not in the physical sense, but you can give your imagination permission to roam and see where it leads you. The world inside your head can be wonderfully exciting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you fear the most today is the one thing that should not worry you in the slightest. You are strongly advised to ignore your doubts and carry on as if nothing can possibly go wrong, at home or at work – and, the planets indicate that it won’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are advised not to take what other people tell you too seriously today. The planets suggest they will be either overly optimistic or, more likely, needlessly negative. The fact is you don’t need others to tell you what’s going on – deep down you already know.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may feel as if you have been operating in the wrong place and with the wrong group of people these past few weeks, but no matter. A few days from now your cosmic world will flip over on itself and it will be all sun and smiles again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

