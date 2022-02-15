IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Just because you have a nagging feeling that you have forgotten something important does not mean you must change your aims for the coming year. If you have left something out the cosmos will fit it back into your life plan at the appropriate moment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could get a bit emotional over the next few days as the full moon makes it seems as if problems are larger and more important than they actually are. Stay calm and aim to react to events with a bit less passion and a lot more reason.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Things could get a bit chaotic over the next 48 hours, both in your personal affairs and on the work front. The good news is you have the necessary qualities to take the lead and cool things down when life starts to heat up too much.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to get out and about more today, because it’s when you are on the move and socializing that new opportunities will pop up out of nowhere. Wherever you go, whatever you do and whoever you meet your number one aim must be to have fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point aiming for perfection, not with a full moon in the sky. Sometimes you can be way too critical of yourself, so lower your sights a little today and be happy with many small victories rather than one really big one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The approaching full moon means that your heart will most definitely rule your head over the next few days and that may not be such a good thing. If you do get emotional about something make sure your words and actions don’t harm other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets indicate that you owe someone a favour and will get the chance to repay them either today or tomorrow. Don’t go over the top about it though. What they did for you was important and much appreciated but you don’t owe them your life!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It will pay you to be honest and let family and friends know what you are up to over the next 24 hours. You don’t have to give away too much detailed information, just enough to make sure they feel you still trust them. You do, don’t you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find it hard to choose between two radically different alternatives today but choose you must because you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Make a decision and then stick with it even if you have serious misgivings later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you stick with what you know and trust or do you break out and have a go at a new creative project that looks exciting but which is probably outside your area of expertise? Don’t be afraid to take a few risks over the next 24 hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to take any rash decisions about your money situation today because the approaching new moon will magnify any mistakes you make and cost more than you can afford to lose. What happened to that cautious Capricorn we all know and love?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have been struggling to reach your true potential then the current full moon will remove the mental and emotional blocks that have been holding you back. Come the end of the week you’ll be flying again – and making big money too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how much you may enjoy your work you are strongly advised not to push yourself too hard today and tomorrow. A full moon in the well-being area of your chart could easily tempt you to overdo it, so know your limits and stay within them.

