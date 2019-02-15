Your daily horoscope: February 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday charts warns that over the coming 12 months you will have to deal with people who appear to believe you exist purely for their convenience. Let them know that you won’t put up with it. Move away or take a new job if you have to.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to take anything too seriously today because if you do you could end up going to extremes and saying something that will come back at you at some point in the future. If you can’t talk nice Aries, don’t talk at all!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets you will be put to the test over the next two or three days. What occurs may not be to your liking but you have the drive and the determination (not to mention the stubbornness) to overcome any and all opposition.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to vary your routine a bit. Because you have been doing the same old things in the same old ways for so long it’s not a surprise that you are getting bored with them. Even a small change in your daily doings could have hugely beneficial results.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next two or three days could will see a number of disruptions but the good news is that once you’ve got past them one of the very best times of the year will get under way. You have so much to look forward to, so cheer up!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you ask a friend or a family member to do you a favour today they will go out of their way to assist you. Bear in mind though that it puts you in their debt. Later in the month they will expect you to help them in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your rivals and competitors seem to be doing everything in their power to slow you down but they cannot succeed in stopping you altogether, so keep doing what you are doing and don’t let their behaviour deflect you from your chosen course.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t try too hard to impress other people today – let them come to you for a change. If you make out that you don’t really care what they think of you it may, in a perverse sort of way, encourage them to think better of you. People are strange.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone you work with annoys you today you must let them know that you are not going to put up with their foolish behaviour. As for their opinions, well, someone needs to remind them of the difference between fact and fiction. Can you be bothered?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s good of you to be concerned about a friend or colleague who has troubles in their private life but unless they actually ask you to get involved you should keep your distance. This is one of those situations they need to resolve for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must be honest with a friend who has made a poor job of something and is now looking for sympathy. Yes, of course, you can and you should console them, but they need to face facts and, most importantly, face up to their own failings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you have dealings with, either in your social life or at work, is being far too domineering at the moment and it’s quite likely you will fall out with them before the end of the day. That’s good. Let them know you won’t be pushed around.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun is nearing the end of its journey through the most sensitive area of your chart and in a matter of days your outlook will brighten considerably. Between now and then make an extra effort not to give in to despair. Believe life is worth living!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com