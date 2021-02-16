Your daily horoscope: February 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Tension in relationships has made things tough in recent months but that phase is now well and truly over, so open up to everyone you meet and expect good things to occur over the coming year. The universe is about to shift in your favour.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t let your personal feelings interfere with what you have to do on the work front today. Some things are all about business and some things are purely personal and if you don’t know the difference this would be a very good time to learn.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think that someone in a position of power is a complete idiot but they have also got more power than you, so don’t make a big deal of it. You don’t have to agree with what they say but make it look as if you agree.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Although Venus is moving in your favor at the moment you still need to be careful what you say and do. You may be confident that you can handle any kind of crisis that comes your way but that is not an invitation to tempt fate.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make a small change to something today the effects will be bigger than you expected, so act with care and, if you are not 100 per cent sure of what you are doing, do nothing at all. Leave it a few days before making a decision.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your life seems too complicated today you can make it easier by doing less, a lot less. According to the planets you have far too many things on the go at the moment, so cut right back and stick to essentials. It’s really that simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you fall for someone today by all means have a bit of a fling but don’t expect the relationship to last. The planets indicate quite strongly that your feelings for each other could go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows very quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be able to do a task better than anyone else but that does not mean you have to do it. You have plenty on your plate at the moment and there is no reason at all why you should add to it. Demand that your colleagues do their bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will only feel the negative effects of what’s going on around you if you let problems of a personal nature get you down. It’s quite likely that what you consider to be a problem today won’t be a problem at all come tomorrow morning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are more robust than some but that does not mean you can’t get upset like other people. What someone says today may hurt a bit but deep down you know they don’t really mean it, so keep smiling and keep looking ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you splash out on something that catches your eye today you may regret it tomorrow when you look back at how much you have spent. Partners and loved ones will give you a hard time too as they realize you’ll have much less to spend on them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may throw yourself body and soul into something new today but chances are you will be looking for a way out of it again tomorrow, so think before you act – and maybe don’t act at all. If you make a mistake, admit it and get help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure that the people you help over the next 24 hours are people who deserve your help, not people who want it simply so they don’t have to do things for themselves. More than any other sign Pisces is a sucker for a hard luck story.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com