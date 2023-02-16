Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you apply the lessons of the past 12 months to what you do over the next 12 months then success is all but guaranteed. Having put in the hard yards you will find that what previously seemed so difficult now seems ridiculously easy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Have faith in your abilities and don’t let anyone try to convince you that maybe you should be doing something a bit less challenging. Adversity tends to bring out the best in you, so persevere in your quest and make a success of it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Inspiration will come to you today if you sit quietly and allow your inner voice to speak. The moment you stop searching so hard for the answers is the moment when they will start to come to you. Your higher self knows what you need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your imaginative powers are still on a high and you must do something positive with them between now and the weekend when the sun changes signs. Success will depend to a large extent on how eager you are to take creative chances.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not think of yourself as separate from other people. The planets warn if you cut yourself off from those around you today you may also cut yourself off from the love and support they can give you when the going gets tough.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Saturn link in the relationship area of your chart may bring bad news of some kind but don’t focus on it for more than a minute or two. Your future is still in your own hands, so be positive and keep believing you’re a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The questions you ask yourself over the next few days will set the scene for the next few months, so ask away and leave nothing out. You may have to face a harsh truth or two but you will be stronger for it in the long-term.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you have been working on in recent weeks has gone remarkably well but if it has not yet been completed you need to get a move on. The sun’s change of signs on the 18th could bring a change in your fortunes, so don’t waste time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Only positive thoughts are to be allowed today. The moment a negative ideas creeps into your mind you must grab it and throw it as far away from you as possible. Why? Because what you think now could be your reality in a matter of days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you ignore what your inner voice tries to tell you today then you will have no one but yourself to blame if it all falls apart later on. The line between fact and fiction can sometimes be alarmingly thin, so be smart and listen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to keep up the pressure on someone who has not been pulling their weight. Make it clear that you are no longer prepared to do their work for them and that if they don’t buck up their ideas then it’s goodbye from you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must be totally and utterly honest with yourself about what must be done and how you must do it. Saturn in your sign won’t give you any leeway today, so forget about your social life for the next 24 hours and put in some serious work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not true that other people are getting the breaks while you have to struggle – in fact if anything the opposite is more likely – so stop feeling sorry for yourself and start taking advantage of the wonderful opportunities the universe is sending your way.

