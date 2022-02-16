Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you have reached a crossroads and need to make a decision that will influence your affairs not just for weeks or months but for years to come. Whatever that decision may be, make sure it’s your best self that makes it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because you feel pleased with yourself does not mean the people you work with will shower you with praise today. But that’s okay. You don’t need others to tell you how good you are at what you do. You’re well aware of that already.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be a certain amount of tension between your professional life and your private life today and you will need to get creative and find ways to balance the two. If you plan your day carefully it’s less likely you will run yourself into the ground.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Leave no one in any doubt as to what it is you expect of them. The full moon warns that friends and work colleagues will do less than is expected of them if they can get away with it, but you must not let that happen. Crack the whip!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have overlooked something that may look small but is actually of huge importance. What that something is will become apparent today and when it does you must take swift and decisive action to bring it back into the picture. Your success depends on it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A full moon in your sign will stir things up both at home and at work and come the end of the day you’re likely to feel shattered physically, mentally and emotionally. Whether you have anything worthwhile to show for it remains to be seen!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could get hit by a sudden lack of confidence today but the good news is it will most likely be temporary and if you steer clear of challenging situations you should be okay. You don’t have to be brave and be a winner every day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Go your own way, do your own thing and ignore those who say you are being selfish or reckless because they don’t know what they are talking about. You’re well aware of your commitments but you need to have fun as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Identify your priorities and decide what it is you are going to devote your time and energy to. By all means take advice from friends and loved ones but when it comes to making choices that is your domain and no one can be allowed to interfere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As today’s full moon cuts across the communications axis of your chart you must think before you speak. You may not much care if your words sound harsh but you will care later on when others get their own back by refusing to assist you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you’ve been on a spree in recent weeks then today’s full moon will present you with the check, and it won’t make happy reading. How are you going to come up with the cash to pay? You may have to sell back what you bought at a loss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the people you have to deal with today may be so unreasonable that you don’t see the point in continuing your relationship. Give it some time though as they are likely to mellow by the end of the week. They may even say “sorry”!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Avoid activities that are likely to tax you physically today because your energy levels will be running low. If you start something in a mad rush in the morning you may be desperate for a rest come the afternoon, so pace yourself sensibly.

