Your daily horoscope: February 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have the potential to achieve some amazing things over the coming year, but you could just as easily slip back into your old, easygoing ways and achieve nothing at all. It’s your life and your choice, of course, but wouldn’t you rather be a winner?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Now is the time to explain yourself to other people, not least because you finally have a clear idea of what it is you want and what you need to do to get it. Communication is the key to success this weekend, so speak loud and speak proud.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you think someone needs help, either in their personal life or at work, don’t hesitate to step in and ask them if you can be of assistance. They will jump at the chance to have someone with a cool head like yours to guide them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You feel a lot better about yourself now and that’s good, but it doesn’t mean you can ignore the things that made you feel bad before, because they have not completely gone away. Be on your guard this weekend Gemini – just in case.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you hear in your working environment may cause you some anxiety but the planets suggest you don’t have to worry at all. If something bad does occur it won’t have anything to do with you, so relax – you’re much too tense!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone in a position of authority may give you a hard time for no good reason this weekend and, of course, your first reaction will be to hit back at them. Don’t. Pretend you are not fazed in the slightest. That will hurt them 10 times more!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone around you wants to do one thing but you want to do something completely different. So do it. You may not want to be a party pooper but for your own peace of mind you must go off and do your own thing this weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do something you really enjoy over the next 48 hours, something that brings a smile to your face and makes you feel good about life. You’ve made more than your share of sacrifices of late, so reward yourself – because no one else will!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The difference between success and failure this weekend will be determined by how quickly you can react to events. Don’t waste time trying to weigh up all the pros and cons, just go with your first thought or feeling and see where it takes you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There have been times in recent weeks when it seemed as if you were no longer master of your own fate, but looking back you can see that certain things had to happen for your own good. Learn from them and move on. The future is bright.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will learn something that your rivals, both at work and in your private life, don’t want you to know. How you make use of this information is up to you but try to be positive about it. Certainly don’t embarrass people for the fun of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As the sun will shortly be moving into the financial area of your chart you won’t lack for money to buy stuff, but don’t go overboard and waste your hard-earned cash on things you don’t really need. Save a few dollars for the proverbial rainy day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in the mood to start something new but if you are smart you will wait until the second half of next week when the full moon in your opposite sign begins to fade. What’s the rush? You’ve got plenty of time to make your mark.

