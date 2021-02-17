Your daily horoscope: February 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will get more than your share of challenges over the next 12 months but the good news is you are perfectly equipped to deal with them. Each new success you enjoy will also make you stronger mentally and emotionally – to the extent that nothing will faze you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry if your confidence takes a bit of a dive today, it’s a natural reaction to all the things going on in your world that seem so overwhelming. As an Aries you always bounce back and what occurs later in the week will have you smiling again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have never been the sort of person to change your ways to suit other people and you are not about to start now, no matter how much pressure you come under from the powers that be. Dig in your heels and refuse to budge even an inch.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The next few days will be hugely important for your career, your status and your long-term ambitions. Make sure you are 100 per cent certain that the plans you make are what you truly want to be doing, because you may not be able to change them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun moves into one of the best areas of your chart tomorrow and almost immediately your mood will improve. Even if you are still short of confidence you will still be motivated enough to get the ball rolling – and once it starts it will pick up speed quickly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Relationship issues have played a huge role in your life in recent months but the cosmic picture is beginning to change and over the next few weeks the intense pressures you have been under will begin to ease. Now all you have to worry about is yourself!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The Sun’s move into your opposite sign tomorrow means you will have to take orders from partners and colleagues to a greater extent than has been the case of late. Now that you know that you can make allowances and not take it too personally.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be eager to get started on a new project but it is more likely to be a success if you take your time and plan ahead as carefully as possible. Yes, you will still have to adapt but you’ll be doing so from a steady base.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your instincts should be telling you that better days are just around the corner – and they are. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow will encourage you to think big and take a few risks. What have you got to lose?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun is about to move into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you must make a conscious effort to be positive and upbeat in everything you do. Your glass, as you normally recognize, is half full – at least – not half empty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have found it hard to get your message across in recent weeks then words should come easier over the next few days. Travel and social activities are also under increasingly good stars, so by all means start making plans – which should be fun in itself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves out of your sign tomorrow but with so much cosmic activity taking place in and around your sign you will still be the center of attention for some time to come. Make sure it’s for the right reasons. Remember, your reputation is important.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A new solar year is about to begin and with it will come the opportunity to put the past behind you and move into a bright new future. Any emotional ties you still have to people and places that have a negative influence should now be cut.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com