HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lot of changes will take place in your world this year and ultimately all of them will be good for you, so don’t worry if you have to take a few steps back now and again. Every one of them will be followed by a huge leap forward.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have made a mistake of some kind it will pay you to own up to it now. The sun’s upcoming change of sign means your transgressions will be quickly forgotten, not least because rivals have more important matters to deal with.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be back to your best very soon – you can feel it in your bones and your mood is already beginning to improve. Today you should make your peace with those you have fallen out with in recent weeks. Disputes are not worth the effort.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Pay more attention to career matters over the next few days. If you do the right things you can expect to be rewarded by people in positions of power. It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that you will be in such a position yourself very soon.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to stand back from money matters and business issues over the next 24 hours and see them from a wider perspective. They may seem important to you now but over the next few weeks more lighthearted matters will take centre stage.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put your point of view across clearly and confidently today and don’t worry if rivals try to shout you down. The reason they are being so aggressive is because they know there is a great deal of sense in your words and it makes them look bad.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you do a good deed for someone in need today you can expect to be rewarded further down the line. In fact you should aim to do a good deed every day for the next month or so. The universe will repay your generosity many times over.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no need to apologize for the things you did over the past four weeks or so. On the contrary, as they were done for all the right reasons you should reach around and give yourself a large pat on the back. You deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Forget about the small handful of things that have gone wrong in your life and look forward to the many things that will soon be going right. The more you have struggled in recent months the more you will achieve over the next few weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be easy to get angry with someone who has let you down but will it actually change things? Probably not. Save your emotional energy for more important matters, not the least of which is letting loved ones know how much you care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your cash-flow situation may have caused a few sleepless nights of late but in a matter of days your slumbers will no longer be interrupted and you’ll awake every morning feeling refreshed. Money worries will soon be a thing of the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn if you don’t take a break soon you could do yourself some serious damage. You have achieved a lot in recent weeks, so you don’t need to feel bad about slowing down for a bit. Do less today while doing it better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The cosmic picture is looking increasingly good, so slow down, take a few deep breaths, then come out charging when the sun moves into your sign tomorrow. Your solar chart indicates that the more you expect of yourself the more you will accomplish.

