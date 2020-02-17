Your daily horoscope: February 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be no end of surprises in your life over the next 12 months and most of them will be the kind of surprises you thoroughly enjoy. But don’t sit there waiting for life to entertain you – get out into the world and surprise others with your dynamism.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel a bit emotional today don’t let it show. There is a lot of negativity around at the moment and if you allow yourself to get caught up in it there is no telling where it might lead. Do something that makes you feel good about life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have an endless supply of good ideas but that does not mean other people are going to go along with everything you suggest. If you want to increase your chances of success then take just one idea and polish it until it really shines.

GEMINI (May 22-JUne 21)

Try not to take criticism personally over the next two or three days, especially when dealing with people in positions of authority. Yes, some of the things they say may be unfair, but most of what they say will be very good advice, so heed it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Other people will be amazed by how quickly and confidently you act today, not least because you have been reluctant to get involved in issues that don’t seem to have obvious solutions. The cosmic picture is changing, and you are changing too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not have any choice about what you are expected to do today, but you do have a choice about how you do it. Force yourself to be enthusiastic and aim for excellence in small things as well as large. The universe will love you for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure partners and loved ones are aware how much you appreciate the efforts they have made for you since the start of the year. You may not always be open about your views and opinions but you do feel gratitude. Demonstrate that today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next few days are going to be busy, so busy in fact that you probably won’t have time for social events unless they are directly connected to your work. Put everything into your career and believe you are destined for greater things, because you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s change of signs on Wednesday will transform the way you look at the world and it won’t be long before you understand that it’s your own mental attitude that shapes the future. Make a point of seeing the bright side of each and every situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Certain individuals may be hard to get along with at the moment but give it time and they should mellow enough for you to actually start liking them again. If you can, limit your contact with them between now and the sun’s change of signs on Wednesday.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You sometimes find it difficult to adapt to situations that are new to you and which confuse you in some way, but today you should find it quite easy to move with the ebb and flow of events. Don’t try to control life – let it guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun is coming to the end of its annual trip through your sign, so if there are any projects you want to start now would be a good time. You will still be able to start them later, but it may take more time and effort to get moving.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The higher you aim now the more you will achieve over the next few weeks. Look at your plans and find areas where you can upgrade them, even if you doubt you have what it takes to compete at that level. You will not only compete, you will win.

