Your daily horoscope: February 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your confidence may have taken a few blows in recent months but your birthday chart indicates it will soon bounce back. Make allowances for those who can’t keep up with you mentally or physically but don’t let them hold you back or slow you down.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the Ssn is about to begin its journey through the most secretive area of your chart it’s quite likely that something you wanted to keep under wraps will soon be public knowledge. Make out you don’t care, so others are less likely to make something of it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should find it quite easy to persuade friends and family members to see things your way over the next few days, but don’t do all their thinking for them. By all means put ideas into their heads, but let them work out the implications for themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Like it or not you will have to let some people down today, simply because your schedule is so demanding that you can’t find time to fit them in. If possible, give them advance warning. If that’s not possible, promise to make it up to them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

From tomorrow it will seem as if all things are possible – and they are. The sun’s imminent move into your fellow water sign of Pisces will expand your horizons and bring solutions to problems that previously left you at a loss to know what to do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A partnership issue that has been getting you down should resolve itself over the next few days and most likely you will look back and wonder what all the fuss was about. Try to remember that the next time you are tempted to argue with loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to lose your temper but just lately you have found it hard to control your feelings. The sun’s move into the partnership area of your chart tomorrow will need to be handled with care, so look for solutions rather than problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your workload is likely to increase over the next few days but if you try to do more in the same time frame as before you will exhaust yourself. Find ways to cut back on non-essential tasks or, better still, get others to do them for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow and that means events will move faster than usual. The good news is that both your mind and your body will move fast as well. You won’t just keep up with events, you will dictate them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Ignore anything and everything that is petty or trivial. Don’t waste your big brain on matters that are beneath you, even though friends and family may think they are important. Set your sights high and never allow yourself to fall below that level again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your way with words will get you just about anything you desire over the next few weeks, so start thinking about what it is you want most from life, then let those around you know how they can get it for you. They really do want to please you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it harder than usual to keep cash in your pocket between now and the end of the week, but try not to spend it all in one go. Yes, of course, it’s only money but it has its place in the scheme of things like everything else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow and even if you are the kind of Pisces who prefers to keep a low profile you will be at the centre of events almost immediately. What can you do to make the world a better place? Do it now!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com