Your daily horoscope: February 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are times when you seem unsure whether you should be the sort of person who thinks with your head or feels with your heart. But why shouldn’t it be both? Try to get a bit more balance in your life over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to do things for people that they really ought to be doing for themselves. As the sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart today others will take advantage of you every chance they get if you let them – so don’t let them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should begin to see some progress today to something you started working on earlier in the year. More good results will follow over the next few days and it won’t be long before your outlook on life changes for the better in noticeable ways.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to think of what happens today in terms of win and lose or profit and loss. Cosmic activity in the most ambitious area of your chart will encourage you to be competitive but you also need to keep things in perspective. What matters most to you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s change of sign today suggests you will enjoy a sudden insight into what’s been going on around you. It may surprise you to discover that what you thought was impossible to know with any certainty is in fact the simplest of issues.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to like everyone you meet Leo, nor do you have to be nice to people just because you think the world expects it of you. It is entirely up to you who you choose to associate with and who you choose to honour with your trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the sun moves into your opposite sign today it will pay you to be nice to other people, because you may come to depend on them over the next few weeks. You don’t have to do everything they ask of you but you do have to show willing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to make a number of minor adjustments to your working routine between now and the weekend and while it may be annoying you need to recognize that it is absolutely necessary. Small changes now will mean fewer big changes later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have been in a negative frame of mind of late that should begin to change over the next 24 hours as the universe sends you signs that everything is going to work out for the best. The world was, is and always will be a wonderful place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Matters to do with your home and family life will become increasingly important over the next few days, and you must promise yourself now that you will be as accepting and as forgiving of other people as you possibly can. It will work both ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Get out and about if you can and, if you can’t, start making plans for later in the year. The sun’s move into the most open area of your chart will do wonders for your attitude. Your glass isn’t just half full, it’s overflowing with joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Financial issues of one sort or another will take up a lot of time over the next few days and your ability to make quick and accurate decisions about money matters will give you a distinct advantage over rivals and competitors. You’re certainly no one’s fool.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you greet the Sun’s move into your sign today with an open mind and an open heart. Forget about all the bad things that have happened – from here on in you are under divine guidance, so how can anything go wrong?

