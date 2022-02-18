Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Uranus link on your birthday means your highest virtues will be on display over the coming 12 months. The fact that your words and actions are so positive will attract others to you like moths to a flame – where they’ll be warmed rather than burned.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing today is that you stick to the rules of whatever game it is you are currently playing. If you step out of bounds even once the powers that be will make you pay for believing the laws do not apply to you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others will sing your praises today, which is nice, but don’t let the adulation go to your head because you still have a lot to do before you can take a breather and enjoy the applause. You’ve got to stay hungry if you want to be a winner.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

People in positions of authority will be impressed by your commitment today and may even mark you down for a promotion in the near future. What seems like hard work to others will be a breeze to you – in fact you’ll enjoy being challenged.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you have been working on for ages will begin to bear fruit now the sun is moving in your favour but that is not an invitation to take things easy. Make even more of an effort than usual and show the world what star quality looks like.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The fact that you are losing out in one area won’t bother you in the slightest because you are gaining even more in other areas. You are still ahead of the game and, more importantly, still ahead of those people who think they are better than you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid the temptation to get involved in a dispute that is none of your business. Yes, it’s possible that you could bring both sides together but more likely you will unite those sides against a new enemy – you! Keep your distance, it’s safer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to like someone to be able to work alongside them and that is something you need to keep in mind over the next few days. The fact that you are opposites in so many ways could actually make you a pretty good team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your creative and career ambitions don’t have to clash with your personal relationships, so look for ways you can get the best of both worlds. There is no reason why duty and pleasure must be mutually exclusive. As of today you CAN have it all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A sacrifice of some kind must be made today but it won’t hurt too badly. You may even find that someone who loves you puts their own needs to one side and makes a sacrifice on your behalf. You inspire that kind of loyalty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means lend a friend or relative a helping hand today but don’t let them grab it so tightly that you can’t get away again. Spell it out for them in words of two syllables or less that it’s a single act of mercy, not a continuing thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you are close to emotionally may be strangely reluctant to let you in on their plans but don’t be too concerned about it. Like you they often prefer to see how much they can do on their own before reaching out for assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A great many people are on your side now and once you recognize that fact you can find ways to make use of their support. The Sun in your sign over the next four weeks or so will attract good people to you and keep bad ones away.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com