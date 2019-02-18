Your daily horoscope: February 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday this year suggests you will be attracted to people, places and situations that are in some way out of the ordinary. You can sense there is more to life than meets the eye and you are determined to find out what it is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep things simple and you will find you enjoy life a lot more. The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart may make you worry that you are not doing enough, but even if that is true you are still doing more than most.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Even a Taurus needs friends and the planets indicate you will need them more than ever over the next few days. But that does not mean anything bad is going to happen. On the contrary, there are some wonderful new opportunities coming your way. Be ready for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Set your sights high over the coming week – then go higher still. The sun’s move into the area of your chart that governs your reputation and place in society will encourage you to make the most of the talents you were born with – and you were born with plenty.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

One of the very best times of the year starts today as the sun moves into the most adventurous area of your chart. If you dream of expanding your horizons in any way – physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually – now is the time to stop dreaming and start doing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit off the pace as the new week begins. At this time of year it’s quite natural for you to be a bit world weary. Just relax and don’t push yourself if you don’t feel like it. You’ll be back to normal soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Hopefully you’re not the sort to get annoyed over what other people say, because some of the comments which come your way today could be a touch unflattering. If you react it will only encourage them to say more, so pretend you don’t care.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life is complicated enough without you agreeing to take on other people’s responsibilities as well as your own. The sun in the work and well-being area of your chart over the next few weeks will find ways to remind you that your health always comes first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make sure you get what you deserve today. Some people may try to give you considerably less but they can only succeed if you fail to stand up to them. Bare your teeth and snarl a bit. They’ll get the message. You can be quite intimidating at times!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What seemed like an unlucky break yesterday will reveal itself to be highly beneficial today. Take that as an omen for the next few weeks. Sometimes when things look bad they are in fact very good indeed. You just need to look with the right sort of eyes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stay focused on your primary objective today and don’t get distracted by things that may look interesting but are in reality a complete waste of time and energy. You know what it is you want most from life and you must not rest until you have got it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Concentrate on something you enjoy today, because later in the week you will be neck deep in the kind of serious stuff that leaves no time for fun and games. Let your hair down and have some fun – it may be a while before you get another chance!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year begins. It may not be true that what you do today will colour the coming 12 months to any great extent but act as if it will. Get into the habit of being both happy and productive.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com