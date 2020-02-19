Your daily horoscope: February 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The wheel of fate is moving in your favour now and all you have to do is be ready to act when opportunities arise, as they will quite quickly over the next few months. If you can balance sensitivity with common sense there is nothing you cannot achieve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the sun begins its journey through the most sensitive area of your chart you need to be aware of your limits – physical, mental and emotional. You may like to think you are unbeatable but even an Aries can push too hard at times. Be kind to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The cosmic focus is shifting and mostly it will be in your favour. With that fact in mind you should make an effort to be a bit more outgoing over the next few weeks. Friendships and group activities are under very good stars, so put yourself about.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart is a cosmic invitation to aim higher than ever before on the work front. Act as if no goal is beyond you and that you cannot possibly fail – and even when you do you will also in some way succeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What inspires you Cancer? What gets you motivated and moving? Whatever it happens to be you must now focus on it with all your mental might. You can make a difference in the world and you can have fun, and make money, while doing so.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Money matters of one sort or another are going to take up a large slice of your time over the next few weeks and you need to prepare yourself mentally and emotionally to take some far-reaching decisions. Make sure you get the rewards you deserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partnerships and relationships will be a source of joy over the next three or four weeks, but there will also be times when you have to get tough with loved ones who make silly mistakes. Don’t just tell them what they should be doing, show them too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you allow other people to dictate terms on the work front you are sure to get frustrated. The first time someone tries to direct your actions you must make it clear to them that you, and you alone, will decide what to do, and how to do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life will get hectic in the nicest possible way over the next few days as the sun moves into your fellow water sign of Pisces and opportunities to excel creatively and professionally come thick and fast. Don’t just aim to be good, aim to be the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A dispute of some kind seems to have reached a point where no one can be bothered with it any more, so let it wind down and avoid saying or doing anything provocative that might spark it off again. Keep your opinions about other people to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be called on to act as a peacemaker today, but under no circumstances can you become personally involved and favour one side over the other. If your attempts to mediate by persuasion succeed, that’s great. If they don’t, just walk away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who expects you to get involved in the kind of silly mind games that some people like to play is going to be disappointed. You will say your piece openly and honestly and let others make up their minds about it one way or the other.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun moves into your sign today and you should find that your interest in life is quickly revitalized. Start something new and inspiring between now and the weekend, something you have often dreamed of doing when the time is right. The time is right now.

