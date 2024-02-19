Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing on your birthday is that you come to a decision about the overall direction you want your life to move in over the coming year. If you don’t make that decision you could find yourself pulled first one way and then the other

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Steer clear of situations where you end up doing more for other people than you do for yourself. The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart may convince some of your rivals that you are an easy touch – so make sure that isn’t true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you began around the turn of the year will start showing results this week. It will also become apparent that your friends are very much on your side at the moment and will go out of their way to assist your efforts. You just can’t lose!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to look at the events in your life, be they personal or professional in nature, in terms of winning and losing. The sun’s entry into the career area of your chart will make you more competitive than you were before but choose your battles wisely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if you were the one who was out of touch while everyone else knew what was going on, but you won’t be in the dark much longer – and maybe you’ll find you were not in the dark at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not possible to get along with each and every person you meet, so stop trying to be friendly with people who clearly don’t want to be friends with you. You don’t have to connect with someone if the vibes don’t feel right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you would be wise to stay on the good side of partners and loved ones. In fact, anyone you are involved with on a one-to-one level should be treated like your very best friend – and maybe that’s what they’ll be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have to make some adjustments to your working routine over the next few days but the good news is they should be minor in nature and won’t require you to give up any of your more interesting pursuits. Ease yourself gently into the week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The negative frame of mind that descended on you a week or two back is about to lift and it won’t be long before you are back to your best both at home and at work. Find some kind of creative or artistic activity to focus on today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Family affairs will take centre stage now that the Sun is moving into the domestic area of your chart, so be ready to devote more of your time and energy to partners and loved ones. It has never been more true to say that happiness begins at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A more expansive outlook on life will work wonders for you over the coming week and you can start things rolling today by being open to people who approach you out of the blue. The planets indicate there is absolutely no reason to be suspicious of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone tries to hustle you into making a major financial decision today you must resist, because you can be sure it will be much more in their favor than it is in yours. Anyone who says you must make a decision NOW is not to be trusted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s entry into your sign today heralds the start of a much brighter and happier phase in your existence. A lot of the issues you have been struggling with will still be there but they won’t seem anywhere near as dramatic as before.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com