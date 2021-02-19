Your daily horoscope: February 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you wonder if you would be better off in a different place with a different set of people. Maybe you would in the financial sense, but affection means more than money and possessions, so love who you’re with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, makes you intensely ambitious but other influences urge you to slow down a bit and smell the flowers along the way. Sometimes it pays to be competitive and sometimes it pays to be cooperative. Try getting along with people today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have been planning some sort of trip or excursion you may have to put if off for a while. It may be disappointing but it’s not the end of the world – nor is it the end of the trip – so stay calm and amend your plans.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to refuse to help someone you have helped many times in the past. Sometimes even a kindly soul such as yourself has to say enough is enough, and that time has arrived. They’ll thank you for it one day … maybe.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mars-Venus link suggests you could fall out with someone you usually get along with quite well. Now that you know that you can resolve not to take what they say too seriously. Chances are they don’t really mean it and you’ll be friends again soon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Before you make a costly purchase you must make sure it is what you need and you must make sure you can afford it. If it falls short on either of those counts you are advised to keep your cash in your pocket. You can do it if you try!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point trying to meet others halfway over the next 24 hours because the planets warn if you give someone an inch they will immediately try to take a mile. Look out for your own needs today – because no one else will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem torn between being nice to someone or being horrible. With your ruling planet Venus at odds with Mars today there can be no middle ground or meeting point, it must be one or the other. So, are you a nice guy or not?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There may be something that you want to do today that you think is terribly exciting but few people, if any, will want to share it with you. Don’t take it personally – it’s just that their idea of fun and your idea of fun are very different indeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the urge to splash out on costly gifts aimed at impressing someone who may be here now but most likely will be gone tomorrow. Think carefully before you reach for your wallet. Are they worth getting into debt for? Probably not.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sometimes you have no alternative but to be selfish and put your own interests first and this is one of those times. As a cardinal sign you know how to be assertive, so identify what it is you want to accomplish, then go for it without compromise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be looking over your shoulder a lot lately. Why is that? Have you done something wrong? It’s possible you may have offended someone in a position of power but even if you have there won’t be much fallout. People expect you to be a bit abrasive.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone offends you today you must not let it get to you. It may seem unfair that people who don’t share your sensitivity can say and do as they please with no comebacks but the universe will take care of it. Everything balances out in the end.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com