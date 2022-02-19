Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your thoughts will be clear and sharp over the coming year, which will make it easy for you to work out what is truth and what is fiction. Sadly, not everyone possesses your razor-sharp intellect, so you may have to spell it out for some people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you listen to what your inner voice tells you this weekend. What it will say is that you don’t have to be open and outgoing just to please other people. Enjoy your own company with a clear conscience.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have never been the sort of person whose ideas chop and change from one minute to the next and you are not about to start now. If your values are set in stone (and they are) they will grow even more rigid over the next 48 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Under no circumstances must you agree to keep a low profile or take a supporting role. The sun in the career area of your chart urges you to make a big noise and get yourself noticed. Those who complain about it are simply jealous of your success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to ask anyone’s permission to go out and have fun. As from this weekend no one will have the power to stop you from making up the rules as you go along, so ignore the critics and cynics and have the time of your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if you feel left out of things this weekend. This is one of those occasions when you may not be on the same wavelength as the people around you, but that’s okay. You don’t need their company – in fact you’ll be better off alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more a friend or colleague comes out with all sorts of weird and wonderful theories the more you must keep them at arm’s length. You don’t have to associate with people whose attachment to reality seems to reach a new low each and every day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to take part in an activity that does not appeal to you this weekend but if you are smart you will put on a smile and pretend to have fun. What starts out as a chore could actually become something you learn to enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Pisces at this time of year brings no end of opportunities to be creative, so set your sights high and embark on a brand new adventure. There are no limits to what you can accomplish now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you to put your own needs on hold for a while and assist others in reaching their goals. What you give to the world now will be given back to you later on, with interest added, so think of it as a smart cosmic investment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t feel as tied down over the next 48 hours as you did over the past few weeks, which is great, but that does not mean you have permission to go on a spree. If you start throwing money around you could lose the lot quite quickly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun has moved out of your birth sign but that does not mean you must slow down. On the contrary, where money matters are concerned you will need to move fast to get the best deal going. Don’t gamble though, at least not with your own cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is the perfect time to do something new and exciting and before the weekend is through others will be looking at you as if you are some kind of star – which, of course, you are. All things are possible for you now, so aim for the stars.

