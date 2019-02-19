Your daily horoscope: February 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be deeply involved with partnership issues over the coming 12 months, so involved in fact that you may at times neglect your own ego interests. It’s not all about other people, it’s about you as well, so remember to do what makes you happy occasionally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A month from now the sun will move into your sign and you will be back to your best. Between now and then try looking back over the past year or so and learn what lessons you can. Above all, recognize just how silly your fears have been.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take what other people tell you with a large pinch of salt. Today’s full moon warns you cannot believe everything you hear – also, that some people’s opinions about what you are doing are designed not to build you up but to knock you down.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will learn something to your benefit today, most likely something to do with your career. You should have learnt it much earlier but for one reason or another you missed the signals and carried on as before. You’re getting a second chance – don’t waste it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will improve your chances of success considerably if you are willing to look further afield for your opportunities in life. With the sun now moving through the sympathetic sign of Pisces you can afford to be a bit more adventurous. Seize the moment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

To make the most of your talents and opportunities you first need to get your financial house in order and today’s full moon will assist you by forcing you to face up to the realities of your cash-flow situation. Don’t be so wasteful in future Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s full moon will make it feel as if you are no longer in control of events, as if you are having to dance to everyone’s tune but your own. That may be true but there’s a reason for it. You are being guided in a more positive direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find it easier to focus on details today and you will discover that some people have been feeding you false information. Don’t get angry with them. Just resolve that in future you will do your own research and come to your own conclusions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be so many opportunities to enjoy yourself over the next few days and you must take advantage of them. Also, spend as much time as you can with partners and loved ones because it is through them that your biggest opportunities will arrive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do not – repeat, do not – play a role to please other people. You are who you are for a good cosmic reason and even though you have made some mistakes your destiny is to carry on making your own choices – and, yes, your own mistakes, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be afraid to give voice to your views and opinions. The current full moon will sweep away restrictions that have been holding you back from speaking up and now you must go to the other extreme and shout loud and long about what you believe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have been worrying too much about money and business matters and need to get past the idea that what you own and earn has a direct bearing on who you are and what you can do in life. It’s not about money, it’s about passion and dedication.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because today’s full moon takes place in your opposite sign you will probably get emotional about something quite trivial. Try to keep your feelings in check but, if they do get out of hand, forgive yourself for it later in the week when you’ve calmed down.

